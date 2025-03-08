New Destination Projected for Giants WR Darius Slayton
New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton could have a new home in free agency after spending six seasons in East Rutherford.
According to Pittsburgh Steelers On SI, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to be interested in Slayton, a receiver expected to have a robust market.
Slayton declined offers in free agency two years ago to remain with the Giants, but this past season, he grew visibly frustrated with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.
He missed most of his first training camp and two games before debuting in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was also No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones's first career start.
The duo instantly grew a rapport as Slayton caught three passes for 82 yards in his debut. He recorded 48 receptions, 740 yards, and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. Instantly, becoming a favorite target for Jones.
Last season, he sought a contract extension from the team but didn’t get it. Instead, the Giants amended his contract to include incentives, many of which became impossible for him to reach given the team’s addition of rookie Malik Nabers, who became the most frequently targeted receiver on the team, and the heavy number of targets given to Wan’Dale Robinson.
Last season, Slayton caught just 39 receptions, 573 yards, and two touchdowns. He has also struggled with drops, posting 28 in his career.
Adding to his frustration was the loss. While Slayton never came out and complained about how the Giants' worst season in their 100-year history was unfolding, it was clear that there were times he wasn’t pleased with the effort, or rather the lack of, that he saw from some guys.
Slayton has been one of the Giants’ most underrated and underappreciated players. The 28-year-old led the team in receiving yards four times in six seasons.
The Steelers seem to be the favorite to land Slayton, but they will face competition. The Buffalo Bills are another team that has been linked to him. With the recent news that Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy has landed in some legal trouble, it would not be surprising if they also inquired about Slayton’s services.
According to Spotrac, Slayton's market value is $15.8 million per year based on a three-year, $47.3 million contract. If this holds, it might be too rich for the Giants, who plan to shop in the high end for quarterback, guard, and cornerback in free agency.