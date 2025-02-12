New Proposal Lists Giants as Potential Trade Destination for This Receiver
Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Malik Nabers formed the core of the New York Giants' receiving corps in the 2024 season.
Nabers, in particular, delivered a sensational rookie season, giving the offense a legitimate downfield threat.
With Slayton set to become a free agent and Robinson providing solid receiving but lacking explosive playmaking, adding another dynamic receiver could elevate the unit.
So believes Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team, who lists the Giants as one of potential four trade destinations for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The potential pairing of Samuel and Nabers would create one of the most dangerous receiving duos in the league—assuming Samuel stays healthy.
Nabers recorded 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions in his rookie season. Robinson emerged as the second most productive receiver, finishing with 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
However, his style of play lacked the explosiveness that the offense needed in the slot. Slayton, who added 573 yards and two touchdowns, is set to hit free agency, leaving a potential gap in the receiving room.
Samuel’s versatility could be exactly what the Giants need—especially considering the Giants rebuild under center during the offseason. The 33rd Team’s analysis points to the possibility of the 49ers moving on from Samuel due to a disappointing 2024 season. If the 49ers are open to a trade, the Giants could emerge as a landing spot.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Giants would receive Samuel and the 112th overall pick, while the 49ers would receive New York’s 65th overall pick.
This exchange would give the Giants an experienced playmaker to provide some cushion alongside Nabers whether they grab a veteran quarterback or draft a rookie.
Samuel has established himself as one of the NFL’s most unique offensive weapons. In 2024, he finished with 670 receiving yards, 136 rushing yards, and four touchdowns combined. His best season came in 2021, when he posted 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns.
Despite having a lackluster 2024 season, Deebo’s career speaks for itself with over 4,700 receiving yards and over 1,100 rushing yards, so the Giants' young receiver room would greatly benefit from his presence.
Beyond his statistics, Samuel’s physical playing style and ability to break tackles would add another dimension to the Giants’ offense. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked in the top five yards after catch per reception (8.2) last season and forced 10 missed tackles when rushing, which ranked him first in the league.
Samuel's contract is a key consideration for the Giants, as he has a cap number of $15.8 million for 2025. While his addition would provide an immediate boost, the team must ensure it has the financial flexibility to absorb his deal.
Additionally, with uncertainty at the quarterback position, investing significant assets in a receiver could be a gamble if the Giants decide to hit the free agency market for a new quarterback.
Still, a trade for Samuel would bring undeniable benefits. His functionality, paired with Nabers’ explosiveness and Robinson’s consistency, could create a well-rounded and dangerous receiving unit, which New York's offense could use.