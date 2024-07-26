New Report Predicts Worse Win-Loss Record for Giants in 2024
If you thought that the New York Giants’ 2023 season was disappointing, a new report is suggesting that the year ahead could be worse.
Nate Davis of USA Today, in his prediction of every team’s 2024 won-loss record, has the Giants going 4-13 and finishing last in the NFC East.
"If you’ve been watching ‘Hard Knocks,’ you’ve gleaned insight into GM Joe Schoen’s offseason thinking – namely to diversify his cap allotment beyond now-departed (running back Saquon) Barkley while trying to build a roster that will allow the team to provide one more fair assessment of convalescing QB Daniel Jones (ACL) … and, yes, the Barkley divorce certainly doesn’t seem like a decision that will serve Jones well,” Davis wrote.
“Maybe the arrival of hyped first-round WR Malik Nabers and a fortified O-line will provide the desired offset. But unless first-year coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense dials in quickly and spectacularly, it’s difficult to find many wins here – particularly before December – in what’s actually the NFC East’s most difficult schedule (based on opponents’ 2023 winning percentages)."
The Giants' 2024 schedule is brutal, especially during the first half of the season. They face the Browns, Cowboys, Seahawks, Bengals, Eagles, and Steelers during Weeks 3-8. The Giants also play the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Colts later in the year.
Despite the tough schedule, the Giants should be a better team than last season, assuming they can stay healthy. Bowen is entering his first year as defensive coordinator, but has a strong core of players to work with that includes Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.
Bobby Okereke anchors the idle with Deonte Banks on the outside at cornerback. The questions mostly arise in the secondary, with Isaiah Simmons switching to nickel corner and Cor'Dale Flott assuming the No.2 cornerback duties.
The offense needs to keep up with the defense's production desperately. The additions of Jon Runyan Jr and Jermaine Eluemunor along the offensive line will do wonders for the unit moving forward and protecting Jones.
They lost Barkley but signed Devin Singletary, who is familiar with this system. The big-ticket addition was Malik Nabers, who will be the team's primary receiver. Nabers joins a wide receiver group that includes Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and Wan'Dale Robinson, among others.
On paper, the Giants improved in many areas. There's still work to be done, but they should finish better than last season.