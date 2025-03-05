Giants Country

New Report Projects Estimated Cost to Sign Potential Giants Bridge QB Russell Wilson

Could the Giants and Russell Wilson work out a cost-friendly deal if the two sides agree they want each other?

Cecil Merkerson III

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
As the New York Giants look to solidify their quarterback situation for the 2025 season, one potential option claims they might turn to former Super Bowl champion and veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson as a bridge option.

Wilson, 36, is coming off a tumultuous stretch in his career. Once the face of the Seattle Seahawks franchise, he was traded to Denver, where his transition to the Denver Broncos didn't unfold as hoped.

Wilson was released by the Broncos and signed with the Steelers last year. While he showed flashes of his trademark deep-ball accuracy in the 2024 season with the Steelers, the overall inconsistency left him viewed more as a short-term solution than a long-term cornerstone.

With the Steelers reportedly planning to move forward with Justin Fields, Wilson will be free to explore the market where he could revisit the Giants, with whom he met last year before signing with the Steelers.

Per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Wilson’s next deal is expected to be between $20 million and $25 million annually

This move could provide much-needed stability while allowing flexibility for a team still evaluating its long-term future. Despite being past his prime, Wilson brings veteran experience and leadership to the table, qualities head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen may value as they navigate the team’s next steps. 

AFC quarterback Russell Wilson
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers (3) throws the ball during the Passing the Test event at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His ability to operate within a play-action-heavy system could fit into the Giants' offensive scheme, especially if they continue to build around playmakers like receiver Malik Nabers.

Interestingly, the Giants' reported interest in Wilson also reflects a larger trend sweeping through the NFL, where bridge quarterbacks have been a success recently. 

Teams are increasingly willing to sign veteran passers to short-term deals, giving them time to evaluate rookie signal-callers or wait for the right long-term solution. We have seen similar moves in the past few seasons with players like Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith. 

A one-year deal for Wilson would allow the Giants to remain competitive in the NFC East while maintaining financial flexibility. The team could pair Wilson with a rookie quarterback to create a scenario where the veteran starts the season and then passes the torch to the rookie when he's ready.

All eyes are on Schoen and Daboll as they weigh their options. The $20 million price tag for Wilson may seem steep for a short-term fix, but it’s a reasonable investment for a team looking to bridge the gap without mortgaging its future.

Whether Wilson lands in New York remains to be seen, but the buzz around his potential signing adds another layer of intrigue to what is shaping up to be a pivotal offseason for the Giants.

