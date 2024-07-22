New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: Outside Linebackers
The New York Giants outside linebackers received a major boost in talent following the acquisition and signing of Brian Burns. Burns is expected to partner with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edges, with Azeez Ojulari and Tomon Fox being among the depth.
Last season, the Giants defense struggled with getting home with their pass rush, finishing 29th among all teams in total sacks (34) and posting a sacks per pass attempt percentage of just 5.84 (30th in the league).
The one bright spot for the Giants' outside linebackers was Thibodeaux's big sophomore showing, finishing with a new career-best 11.5 sacks (12th in the league).
Producing similar, if not better, numbers in 2024 will be a true testament to Thibodeaux’s growth. This year, Thibodeaux has his sights set on topping his 2023 numbers, and the Giants' outside linebackers in general, are looking to be far more productive than ever.
Rostered Players
Brian Burns: Following back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022, Burns came up short of making a third straight visit in his last season with the Carolina Panthers after he finished with 50 combined tackles, 21 pressures, eight sacks, and one forced fumble. After signing a big new contract with the Giants following his trade, Burns is aiming for his best season yet and will look to surpass his career high of 12.5 sacks he secured in 2022.
Kayvon Thibodeaux: Thibodeaux proved his worth last season with an impressive 11.5 sacks in just his second year with the Giants. The young edge rusher is ambitious and prides himself on his ability to fulfill his potential, which will be under the microscope in 2024. Now that Thibodeaux hit 11.5 sacks, his goal is to take his game to the next level.
Azeez Ojulari: After a strong rookie showing in 2021 in which he finished with eight sacks, Ojulari hasn’t been able to reproduce the same kind of success in 2022 and 2023, and largely because he’s struggled to stay healthy. In 2022, a calf injury prevented Ojulari from playing more than seven games, while in 2023, hamstring and ankle injuries limited him to 11. With Burns now in the picture, Ojulari will be reduced to that of a situational pass rusher if the former Georgia Bulldog can stay healthy.
Boogie Basham: In his first season with the Giants, Basham had quite a small role as a backup, and, instead, received a spike in special teams snaps (finished with a career-high 81 in 2023). Shane Bowen mentioned Basham as a potential down lineman for the defensive line, but he can also play as a stand-up off the line. Still, his best role is probably that of a Wide-9.
Tomon Fox: In 2022, Fox played in 16 games and finished with 24 combined tackles (15 solo) and a sack. In 2023, Fox spent the season on the practice squad. He will look to slip onto the roster in a depth role.
Benton Whitley: Whitley began the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings until the Giants signed him from their practice squad on November 20. Upon his arrival, Whitley was mainly a special team contributor, playing 26 snaps to his 13 on defense.
Ovie Oghoufo: Oghoufo could be someone to watch this summer. A productive player for both Texas and Notre Dame, Oghoufo finished with 160 combined tackles (65 solo), 11 sacks, 10 passes defended, and four forced fumbles, showing some intriguing upside.
Biggest Unanswered Question
What will the depth behind Burns and Thibodeaux look like entering the 2024 season?
The depth behind this new star outside linebacker tandem comes with plenty of young, raw talent and athleticism and has the potential to round out this group into one well-oiled machine. The upside for this unit doesn’t just lie with their two starters but also transcends all the way to the practice squad players who could be called up at any point of the season to step up and perform.
Following Burns and Thibodeaux, the Giants have Ojulari, who is in a contract year. As already noted, Ojulari is coming off two seasons riddled by injuries and in the process, has hurt his market value that he worked so hard to build up as a budding rookie.
However, should he stay healthy and capitalize on his rotational reps over 2024, Ojulari can potentially add to what appears to be a much-improved unit.
Basham, who’s entering his fourth season in the league, makes for a powerful pass rush asset, lined up as an outside linebacker and a defensive end. A lighter and faster Fox adds an additional layer of quickness and agility for the group, both in coverage and off the edge. And Oghoufo can provide a spark if given a chance.
Training Camp Battle To Watch
Azeez Ojulari vs The Injury Bug
Though it might seem odd to think of the ‘injury bug’ as a training camp battle opponent to watch for, it is extremely applicable and something that everyone needs to keep on their radar when it comes to Ojulari.
As already noted, Ojulari is entering a pivotal year in his contract. After back-to-back injury-plagued seasons, the team’s second-round draft pick in 2021 must remain healthy to get a healthy new contract.
Camp Position Grade: A-
The hope is that pairing Burns with Thibodeaux will transform this young Giants pass-rushing group into an elite one. And seeing how hungry Thibodeaux was last season, the third-year star has all the tools in place to take off now that he has a Pro Bowler alongside him that’ll attract the brunt of the attention he otherwise would be receiving.
If Ojulari can stay healthy and give this team quality snaps, that’s a plus. We’ll see about the rest of the depth, but the addition of Burns certainly boosts the strength of this unit.
Early 53-Man Roster Projections
- Starters: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Backups: Azeez Ojulari, Boogie Basham
- Practice Squad: Tomon Fox, Ovie Oghoufo
- Cuts: Benton Whitley
With Burns, Thibodeaux, and Ojulari projected as locks, it’s hard to see the Giants passing on Basham as their second backup, given his potential versatility to play with his hand in the dirt.
The race for the practice squad lies between the remaining three players, and the one with the greatest likelihood of being cut is that of Whitley. Last season, Whitley played mainly in Minnesota. When he came to the Giants, his few defensive snaps didn’t stand out.
As a rookie in 2022, Fox highlighted his playmaking talent and also remains the more affordable option for the Giants to have on their practice squad. Meanwhile, rookie Oghoufo is unlikely to get dropped without receiving an opportunity at some point this season to prove his worth.