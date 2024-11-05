New York Giants Finally Favored By Odds Makers
While the New York Giants may not be considered a favorite to beat any team in the NFL with the direction of their 2024 season, their Week 10 international matchup is set to be the lone exception to the rule for the oddsmakers.
Despite traveling to Munich, Germany, for a neutral site game in which they are the visitors, the Giants will join the Carolina Panthers for the league’s latest European affair, where FanDuel’s opening odds have them slated as a 5.5-point favorite, officially snapping their 24-game streak of holding the underdog position in their upcoming contest.
The Panthers, also traveling with a 2-7 record, are coming off a close 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, which evens them with the Giants in victories. Still, their season has been marred by mediocre football that arguably surpasses the former’s.
They lost seven of their first eight games before that win on Sunday and were outscored by three scores or more in five of them.
Like the Giants, Carolina has struggled with inconsistent quarterback play as it’s shuffled between former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton at gunslinger.
The younger arm took command this past week and looked better as the Panthers put up over 20 points for just the fourth time all season, but they still aren’t that efficient, with an average of 176.6 passing yards and 16.3 points per contest, which is barely above New York’s 191.4 yards and 15.4 points.
The Giants have kept many of their games much closer, losing four straight, but only two of their seven total losses have been by more than 10 points. In their wins against Cleveland and Cincinnati, both saw them cover the number by 6 and 9 points, respectively and more importantly, put points on the board with touchdowns that could decide who wins this game of two disastrous franchises.
Playing on the road also seems to have made more of the Giants' offense. They average 21.5 points this year as the visitors and over 364 yards of total offense, with all four road games amassing over 300 yards of production. Daniel Jones also looked more confident outside of MetLife Stadium, with six of his eight passing touchdowns combined in enemy arenas.
On the defensive end, there is little reason not to blame the Giants if they can’t move the football on this Panthers squad. Carolina ranks at the bottom of the league in every offensive statistic, including dead last in average yards per passing attempt and all four major opponent rushing categories.
The Panthers are allowing opponents almost 30 points per game, which is also good for 32nd in the NFL. They have given up 33 total touchdowns, 15 of them coming on the ground. They struggle to get opponents off the field quickly and are among the game’s worst at making third-down stops, with a 48.7 percent conversion rate that grows to 69.2 percent in the red zone.
Carolina is 29th and 30th in total yards and points on their offensive end and doesn’t post many fearsome numbers on either side of that phase. If this is a game where the Giants' defense can get their best players active, it could be a fruitful day in the backfield like we’ve seen in select games this season.
Along with the 5.5-point spread, the total over/under points for the game is set at 41.5, which accounts for two of the most lackluster offenses in football. The Giants have coveted that number in two straight weeks and only three times all year, while the Panthers’ contests have covered it all but once as a result of their inability to slow down opposing operations.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.