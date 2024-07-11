New York Giants ILB Micah McFadden: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
When the New York Giants signed Bobby Okereke, they solidified their linebacking group. Okereke provided a high-level inside linebacker and an example of how to play the position for second-year linebacker Micah McFadden.
During the 2023 season, McFadden showed improvements in all areas. He was better in coverage, improved on his run fits, and improved his play diagnosis. He was able to top 100 tackles this season despite sharing time at the position with Isaiah Simmons.
Although there has been improvement, his game still has elements that can frustrate a defensive coordinator and a linebackers coach.
Last season's game against San Francisco is a great illustration of the steps forward McFadden made and the things he still needs to improve upon. When you watch the game, the first thing that jumps off the screen is his tenacity, he's constantly pursuing the ball.
It's also impressive how much he plays in the backfield. He does get himself into trouble. He can make things more difficult than they need to be.
Let’s look at the good, the great, and the ugly of Micah McFadden’s game.
The Good: Relentless Pursuit of the Football
If you are watching a football game involving the Giants, every time you see someone on the opponent with the ball in their hands, watch how often number 41 is seen in the vicinity.
When the football is run or thrown away from him, he does not take that opportunity to rest. Instead, he chases. He takes good pursuit angles and can make tackles when the ball carrier cuts back. He fights through blocks and traffic to get to the ball carrier or receiver.
When you watch him against San Francisco, he looks like a pinball working through the 49ers' blockers and other defenders. He may not always make the play, but it is difficult to find a time when he gives up on it.
The Great: Playing in the Backfield
Tackles can be an inflated stat for linebackers because not all tackles are valued equally. A solo tackle is more valuable than an assisted tackle, and the closer the tackle is made to the line of scrimmage, the more valuable it is.
Tackles for loss are gold for linebackers. McFadden had 12 tackles for loss in 2023 and 18 over his first two seasons. Not only does it show the ability to diagnose a play quickly, but it also shows the ability to navigate potential blocks. His ability to pursue the football helps him get to the play quickly.
There's a level of aggression needed to attack the line of scrimmage, but that comes with risk. In the 49ers game, McFadden was charging downhill any chance he could. He made several plays in the backfield or right at the line of scrimmage.
The Ugly: Missed Tackles Opportunities
There's a lot to love about McFadden’s game because he has traits everyone wants their linebackers to have. However, McFadden absolutely needs to improve his tackling.
It's not as simple as missing tackles, which he does; it is missing on more tackling opportunities. Sometimes, his aggression gets him out of position to make tackles. He also unnecessarily runs into blockers and gets caught up in traffic. He misses the ball carrier simply by bad positioning.
The most egregious issue is when he is in a position to make the tackle but does not complete it. He tends to lunge for tackles and gets shaken off. He also occasionally whiffs on a ball carrier.
Against San Francisco, he missed an unacceptable number of tackles at key moments, and that was in a game where he recorded nine solo tackles.
Coach’s Counsel
McFadden needs to continue to work on his strength to compensate for his smaller frame. Sometimes, he misses tackles because he can't squeeze the ball carrier.
It may also be beneficial for him to curtail a little of his aggression, as that might result in him being in more advantageous positions. There are times when less is more.
He can also work on running his legs on tackles instead of diving or lunging into them. That will help him stop the ball carrier's momentum or, at the very least, trip them up.