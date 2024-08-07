New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux Aspires to Help Boost Giants Pass Rush
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux revealed at the start of the team’s offseason program that his goal was to break former Giatns defensive end Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5, a record that since being set in 2001 has only been tied once, that by Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt in 2021.
But if this week’s joint practices against the Detroit Lions is any indication, opponents aren’t about to make life easy for the 23-year-old Thibodeaux, who last year led the Giants defense with 11.5 sacks.
Thibodeaux, as part of a revamped Giants pass-rushing unit that, in addition to interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II, includes outside linebacker Brian Burns, has already seen his share of double team blocks in the joint practices as well as practices against his own teammates.
It’s a testament to the “pick your poison” scenario the Giants have created for opposing offenses to have to decide to which of their pass rushers to devote extra resources.
Thibodeaux isn’t worried about that, however. He’s more concerned about how the Giants can continue to crank up the heat on opponents.
"We've got to keep grinding, man. I don't know how it's going to go, but I assume they're going to switch it up," Thibodeaux said after Tuesday’s practice against the Lions.
"They’re going to do the best they can to protect. And I think as long as we continue to work as a unit and do the things that we've been coached to do, we'll be good."
Against the Lions, Thibodeaux got a chance to go against tackle Penei Sewell, his old college teammate at Oregon. Overall, he was generally pleased by the quality of the work he was able to accomplish.
"I think I was able to get some good reps,” he said of his matchups against Sewell. “I think it's definitely always good work," Thibodeaux said. "You're not defined by one rep, but I think over the compilation of two days, it's been pretty good."
Although head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t made any announcements, it’s unlikely that Thibodeaux, as well as some other starters, will play in Thursday’s game against the Lions.
The former Duck said he’d use whatever time off he gets to rest and rehab his body so he can continue putting in the work the rest of camp to be ready for the team’s Week 1 regular-season opener against Minnesota on September 8.