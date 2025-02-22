New York Giants Mailbag: Draft Thoughts and the Future
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
My guess is Darius Slayton gets a sweetheart of an offer elsewhere. I'd love for him to return, but I would be surprised if he does return.
As for the first round, it all depends on who goes off the board at 1 and 2. I wouldn't hate it if the Giants traded down (I don't think, as of right now, they will), and I could make a case for them to trade back into the bottom of the first round for a quarterback, but ONLY if they feel that's their guy.
Again, I'd be shocked if that happened.
Kris, that's a very good question. Unfortunately, I don't have those specifics, but I would guess that there is no one-size-fits-all.
For instance, a quarterback is going to be put under a bigger microscope during the interview process, what with calling out plays, designing plays, and explaining his thought process than a running back might.
That said, I'm sure all of the information gathered, including the medical check and background checks, all factor into who lands on the board and who does not.
GMB (@GBD21221 from X Asked: Who would you guess would be the opening day QB will be for the Giants?
GMB, thanks for the question. I'm not giving you a name because I don't know who will end up on the roster. But I'm fairly certain the opening-day starter is going to be the veteran bridge quarterback, whoever that might be.
Let's revisit this question again after the draft when we know who the bridge is and if they add a rookie, and then I can go a little deeper with my best guess.
Thanks for the question, Teviliy. It all depends on who is on the board at No. 3. If, ,the Giants go on the clock by some stroke of luck, and Abdul Carter is there, you grab him.
But if he's gone and you have Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Cam Ward (won't happen, I know, but bear with me while I make my point), and you have similar grades on all three, and the Raiders want to move up for Sanders, then yes, you trade down if they agree to throw in next year's one.
Thanks for the question, Ted. The answer is yes, I could see it happening. Let me clear up some misconceptions you seem to have about this.
1. People make the mistake of looking at a player's APY salary. Don't make that mistake. Look at the guaranteed money—that's what ultimately hits the salary cap. So, a $40 million APY isn't necessarily a true $40 million, depending on how the contract is structured.
2. The Giants's cap situation is fine. Signing Stafford to an extension won't cripple them if you remember that the first year's base salary is usually low in comparison to the rest of the contract. And they have at least five restructures they could always do if necessary.
3. This regime needs to win. I get it that there is a train of thought that a rookie quarterback might buy Schoen and Daboll an extra year, but I'm not convinced of that being the case this year, plus I remember all too well what happened the last time they rushed a rookie quarterback into the lineup.
4. I would not give up a first-round pick for Stafford under any circumstances, but I would consider a second-rounder this year.
Tim, I've been banging the table for D.J. Reed of the Jets. He's a young cornerback who is pretty good and who obviously would be familiar with Marquand Manuel, the new defensive backs coach.
I know it will cost a lot to get him, but if the Giants are going to spend big bucks this year, I think quarterback and cornerback make the most sense.
Do you really think that based on the last 2 years of NY Giants football, Schoen and Daboll will make the right picks in the 2025 Draft? I would like to think they will, but I have lost almost all confidence in their management of the NY Giants.
I think they should concentrate on fixing the Defense this year. Scrap something together for an offense. There is little doubt that the NYG will have one of the top 5 picks in the 2026 Draft. Play the long game. -- Dan M.
Hi Dan. Have Schoen and Daboll made mistakes? Sure. But it happens, not just with the Giants but with every team. Let's compare this to the corporate world for a moment.
Sometimes, businesses hire the wrong person for a role, and the two sides eventually part. People don't realize that between the cost of recruiting and onboarding, a nice chunk of change is invested before an ROI is made.
I think what has happened here is that the Giants haven't hit on all their first-round picks, which magnifies things, especially when you see that team down the turnpike turning everything their general manager touches into gold.
The real question I'd like to see answered is whether Schoen and Daboll have learned from past mistakes. We'll find out soon enough, and if they haven't, they're out.
Part of the Giants' problem is they are a soft team and don't bring any physicality over opponents. They go through the motions, and even if they stay close, they lose to teams who are more physical and push their will on us.
We have been 4-16 against Dallas and the Eagles the last five years. This is on Daboll's setting tone; he thinks a quarterback solves his problems. Thoughts? -- Tom W.
Tom, Tom, Tom. Come on. Are you suggesting that the quarterback hasn't been a problem with this team? Wouldn't it be nice for a change for the team to blow the opponent out? Wouldn't it be great to see a few more deep passes completed? What position does all that start with?
Are they soft? No. Were they overmatched at times? Yes. Did every single guy give 100% effort 100% of the time? No. I think what you saw was them being overmatched. Big difference. And sometimes, when you know you're beating your head against a brick wall, you tend to take your foot off the gas.
How about signing Fields at QB, drafting Travis Hunter with the #3 pick, the QB kid from Mississippi (State?), or the QB kid from Louisville next, then OL or DL?
We would get a younger, experienced QB that can survive the OL weaknesses with running and let the rookie learn; we get a possibly excellent DB (who could also double as a receiver) and maybe fill OL/DL needs. I'm not a fan of Ward or Sanders for our QB. If not Fields in FA, maybe Darnold, but NOT Wilson/ Rodgers/ Winston. -- Howard D.
Howard, there are so many "what if?" scenarios that they're enough to make a person's head spin. My take: the Giants need to get a veteran bridge quarterback in here with a history of winning and clutch performances. I'm not sure if Justin Fields is that guy. Remember, this regime needs to win this year, regardless.
I question how much of a gamble they'll take with the position unless they get desperate. I'd be fine with Travis Hunter at No. 3 and Jaxson Dart at No. 2, but I'd also like to see them address the trenches and not wait until the sixth or seventh round. I doubt Sam Darnold comes here, and I don't see Aaron Rodgers as an option. Jameis Winston, I'm not sure about it, but right now, I'd lean toward no.
The draft gurus say neither Sanders nor Ward are as good as the five QBs drafted last year. So, why draft a player at the #3 pick if you are "reaching" for someone who isn't worth it?
Wouldn't it be better, short-term and long-term, if we got a free-agent veteran QB and picked a developmental QB later in the draft (Milroe, a potential Josh Allen clone)?
Pick #3 should be a day 1 starter in a position of need (D line, defensive back, O line). Your thoughts? -- Ed R.
Ed, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. How many times have draft analysts been wrong? Weren't many of them saying Bo Nix was a Day 2 prospect last year or that Michael Penix Jr would be drafted way lower than he was?
To answer your question, yes, the Giants plan to get a veteran bridge in here. That's always been the case, regardless of where the Giants draft.
Here's the thing with a quarterback being a Day 1 or Day 2 pick. You have a team that needs a lot of holes filled by your premium pick. Do you want to spend a Day 1 or Day 2 pick for that guy to sit on the bench in his rookie campaign?
I'm not saying they shouldn't draft a quarterback if they believe they have their guy, but as I've said throughout this column, this regime needs to win games this coming year, or else they're out.
I’m a hockey fan and understand that the lower you are drafted, the lower your odds of making the NHL. What about the NFL? When the Giants draft in rounds 3, 4, and 5, what are the historical odds of those picks making the starting roster in their first year? -- Sheldon S.
Sheldon, I don't think there is a formula for determining who becomes a starter from Rounds 3-5 and onward. It all depends on the circumstances—what positions are open? Who are the players drafted in those rounds? There are just too many variables to consider.
That said, a team usually carries most of its draft picks on the 53-man roster, though not all of them will be starters. Maybe one or two will fall to the practice squad.