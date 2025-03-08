New York Giants Mailbag: Free Agency Edition
James, there’s no set answer to that question, as it depends on the year and the depth of the free-agent classes at each position group.
That said, these days, you rarely see a high-priced free agent reach the end of his contract with a team, so it’s always better to draft, develop, and retain wherever you can and use free agency to supplement where the draft isn’t as strong.
I don’t think so. Slayton has always been an underrated receiver, and I remember not too long ago, after his rookie season, how some people were talking about how he could be a borderline No. 1 receiver if he had a solid quarterback throwing him the ball. So I’d be shocked if there is a depressed market for his services.
In your opinion, QB aside, what kind of roster do they have? I believe a team needs strong lines on both sides of the ball to be competitive. How far off are they? What is their plan to fix these issues? – Howard D.
Howard, that first question of yours is tricky to answer. The team went 3-14 last year, right? That said, I don’t think they were a three-win team; they were blatantly exposed in terms of their roster holes, especially when injuries started kicking in.
Not to diminish the impact made by the draft class last year, but it is the first of Schoen’s tenure in which he didn’t draft a single offensive or defensive lineman, which remains a headscratcher.
They will also change the roster in a few weeks, so we’ll see what kind of roster they have going into the draft.
We've been writing about the plan to fix the issues for months: beef up the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Get a veteran guard here for the offensive line and develop better young talent. Get Dexter Lawrence a running mate on the defensive line. Why the Giants have made this so difficult is beyond me, as it’s not hard.
Why is EVERY person reporting on the Giants AFRAID to give an evaluation on Daboll? I see it on Schoen, all the quarterbacks, and other areas of the team, yet nothing on Daboll.
His system with the Giants, not Buffalo (which wasn't his), his lack of developing ALL his vet QBs, his inability to adjust to in-game conditions, the team seemingly not prepared or ready to play most games, especially in the 1st half, his lack of playing time for players in preseason and not ready to play in the first games of the year (which you wrote about).
Another thing you spoke about is THREE YEARS IN, GOING ON 4, there is no team identity. Yet there is NOTHING in the press about his overall evaluation, drips, drabs, but nothing substantial. Will you be the first press member to offer yours an overall evaluation of Daboll? – Joe G.
Joe, you claim people have been afraid to critique Brian Daboll. Yet, you say (emphasis added): “All his vet QBs, his inability to adjust to in-game conditions, the team seemingly not prepared or ready to play most games, especially in the 1st half, his lack of playing time for players in preseason and for sure not ready to play in the first games of the year (which you wrote about). …
“Another where you spoke about is THREE YEARS IN, GOING ON 4, there is no team identity. “
Does that not count as criticism? What more do you want me, or any media member for that matter, to say? Do you honestly believe if we criticize Daboll every waking moment of the day, that will sway ownership's decision on whether to retain him?
I don't know what you're looking at, but our linebackers are weak and undersized. We never beat Dallas or the Eagles because we do not match up physically. – Tom W.
Tom, the problem isn’t just with the linebackers but also with the defensive line, which, other than for Dexter Lawrence II, lacks depth. I’ve been screaming about this since they traded away Leonard Williams and lost A’Shawn Robinson in free agency. This team’s front isn’t deep enough to hold up against most teams.
This is a question about Nick Falato's review of Dont'e Thornton, Jr. He's blazing fast and from Tennessee. Is he a really tall version of Jalin Hyatt? -- Jim P.
Hi Jim. I've passed this along to Nick since I don't want to speak for him. I didn't have an answer when I wrot this column, but I wanted to acknowledge your letter. When I have an answer, I'll either post it in the next mailbag or send it to you.
(This letter was edited for brevity.) Why doesn't Mara just sell the team? We still have a GM who let Barkley walk, and our safety left for Green Bay. We need a WR#2, so we let Washington get Samuel for a 5th-round pick. That's a joke. We need an offensive lineman, so we let Chicago get All-Pro Tunney from KC for a 4th-round pick. Are you kidding me? Get this message to Schoen or Mara if you can. Anthony P.
Anthony, I get your frustration, but the Mara family isn’t selling the team. As I’ve said before, when you don’t like a product or a service, the answer is simple: don’t invest your hard-earned money in it until things change to your liking.
You can expressly send your letter and suggestions to Mara and/or Joe Schoen via this address. My understanding is that John responds to most, if not all, of the mail he receives from fans, just like his father used to.
This is a critical year for Schoen and Daboll to retain their jobs. It is evident both need to improve. Do you think this should be a year that Schoen restructures big hitter contracts to obtain some of the better FA like CB, DT, OL, QB, or do you think the Giants have enough Cap and should stay where they are? – Barb R.
Barb, you only restructure contracts if you have to. You need to remember that some of the needs you’ve correctly identified can be filled via the draft.
If they need more cap space down the line, which is certainly a possibility, they have five top-heavy contracts they can restructure for more space. Truth be told, I’m not as concerned about their cap this year as I was, maybe the last few years of the Schoen era.
Bill, the defensive tackle class is historically deep, so they draft there and look to sign an inexpensive veteran option who can rotate in.
I think they will go veteran for the guard spot since the veteran approach worked so well for them last year. I think they double-dip at quarterback–a veteran bridge as their starter and then a rookie to develop.
The cornerback needs to be a veteran, hands down, in my opinion. I’ve been screaming for D.J. Reed for weeks now, so we’ll see if they can land him.