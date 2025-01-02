New York Giants Offense vs. Philadelphia Eagles Defense: What to Expect
The New York Giants offense has been one of the worst that this fanbase has ever seen, and many fans are looking forward to this being the last time that they need to watch the unit as it tries to end the Eagles’ winning streak that dates back to 2014 in games played at the Linc.
Personnel
We don’t know which starters will be resting in this game, but it’s safe to assume that most significant contributors will be sitting out.
That makes the Eagles' defense especially interesting because they don’t rotate their players as often as many other defenses.
I expect plenty of Bryce Huff and Moro Ojomo along the defensive front to prioritize pass-rushing opportunities.
Huff has had an underwhelming season so far with just 15 pressures but is also just one year removed from having 67 pressures and 10 sacks.
Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will likely be the starting linebackers. Neither of them has been given enough snaps to truly prove what they can bring to this defense now.
In the secondary, it will likely be special teamers starting as there’s no true sense in starting players based on youth since those have been their best players there.
Scheme
Considering the number of starters missing, the Eagles should be expected to sit and play coverage without being aggressive.
With their starters playing in the week seven game between these two teams, the Eagles blitzed just 2.5% of the time.
Sure, with starters out, the Eagles have the option to blitz more frequently to generate pressure, but that isn’t how Vic Fangio typically handles things.
They will likely be content to let the Giants try to move the ball gradually downfield and protect the deep ball.
Overview
I can tell you right now that this game isn’t going to be pretty, but if the Giants can play this week like they did against the Colts, they have a very real chance of winning.
Taking what’s available will be key for a Giants offense that tends to shoot itself in the foot.
As for tank needs, the players and coaches don’t and shouldn’t care about that. Play to win.
More Giants Coverage
New York Giants On SI Social Media
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the New York Giants on SI YouTube Channel.