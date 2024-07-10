New York Giants Training Camp Preview: TE Jack Stoll
The New York Giants’ tight end position has already seen some dramatic changes throughout the offseason with Darren Waller's retirement and Theo Johnson's drafting.
Another change has been the addition of some blockers, such as three-year veteran Jack Stoll, a somewhat familiar face from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.
Stoll’s NFL career has taken him down the road of serving as an inline tight end rather than an impact guy in the passing game. In his first three seasons with Philadelphia, he amassed just 20 receptions on 27 targets for 183 yards. He only surpassed triple-digit receiving yardage during the 2022 season when he had his career-high 123 yards for the Eagles offense.
Meanwhile, Stoll was constantly flanking the edge of the offensive line. He played 897 of his 1,343 total offensive snaps with the Eagles as a blocking tight end, including 798 as a run blocker, where he allowed just two pressures for a unit that ranked No. 1 in the NFL for run block win rate in 2023.
Stoll has also helped protect the quarterback during passing snaps, but his efforts have not been as crisp, given that his pass-blocking grades fell from 84.2 in 2021 to a poor 49.5 last season.
On special teams, his size and services have mainly been used for kickoff return and punt coverage, a trend that could continue in New York as teams will need additional blockers to suppress or support the returner.
Given how he was buried on the receiving depth chart by a wealth of wideout talent in Philadelphia, it’s unlikely the Giants will bring in Stoll with aspirations to become a born-again pass catcher. He will need to prove that he can carry his run-blocking efficiency to the northern side of New Jersey, where there will be competition and a team desperate to get that on the rushing side of the offense after a recent bottom-barrel stretch.
JACK STOLL, TE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 247 lbs
Exp: 4 Years
College: Nebraska
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
After being more involved in the Eagles passing attack the previous season, Stoll regressed to his usual role as an inline tight end for one of the league’s rushing powerhouses. In 17 games, he caught just five passes on eight targets for 38 yards and an average of 7.6 yards per catch.
Despite seeing a decrease in the number of snaps he took from 572 in 2022 to 440 last year, Stoll still contributed 65.7 percent of his snaps to Philadelphia’s blocking efforts, including 289 to run blocking. That marked his third consecutive season with at least 60 percent of his reps going to the front lines and made him the most-used tight end on the team in terms of overall blocking percentage.
Stoll’s numbers impacted the Eagles’ rushing operation, which finished the season in the top 10 for almost every major rushing statistic. He finished with a 96.7 percent efficiency rating against pressures and earned a career-high 65.6 grade for his run-blocking effort.
He also contributed 198 snaps to the Eagles special teams, notably 60 snaps as a kick return man and 53 as a punt coverage specialist.
Contract/Cap Info
Stoll signed a one-year contract with the Giants this spring totaling $1,105,000 and bearing the same cap charge for the 2024 season. He will receive $327,400 of that money as guaranteed funds, which will become dead money if he is cut at any point before the regular season.
If he isn’t retained for the season, the Giants will save $777,600 towards their 2024 salary cap. Stoll’s contract ranks 87th among 189 active tight ends in the NFL.
2024 Preview
The New York Giants were abysmal in setting the blocks for the run game last season, ranking 31st in run block win rate, which was partly the cause of their 29th-ranked offense in total yards in 2023. Beefing things up with extra blockers could assist with fixing that, and Jack Stoll has a good chance of being picked for the job.
Stoll will have some competition in camp from other tight ends like Chris Manhertz and Tyree Jackson, but he has arguably been the cleanest protector of the group.
Where he is topped by Manhertz and Jackson is his size at 6-4, but he has seemingly made up for the strength component in his early NFL career and could also be run out of the fullback spot to help create a path for the running back.
It is uncertain how many tight ends the Giants want to keep on their roster for this season. After Darren Waller's retirement, rookie Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger are expected to make the cuts as pass-catching options. The Giants could keep a couple of inline tight ends and incorporate more 12-personnel packages into their offense to help out both the passing and the run game.
Getting a more competitive version of the second phase going into 2024 will be crucial if they want to keep the offense from getting one-dimensional. Guys like Jack Stoll will help the cause and occasionally give you some offensive production of their own.