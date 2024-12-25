Giants Country

New York Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Another Lengthy One

The Giants have some players on this week's injury report with new ailments.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden is on this week's injury report.
New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden is on this week's injury report. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Giants held a brief morning workout before being dismissed by head coach Brian Daboll to spend Christmas day with their families.

Thus, the injury report for Wednesday is a projection that is likely based on who was able to participate in the team’s Tuesday practice and who was not.  

Check back later for the Colts injury report.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.#

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Aaron Stinnie

OG

Concussion

Full

Drew Lock

QB

Right Shoulder

Limited

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

DNP

Dane Belton

DB

Knee

Limited

Malik Nabers

WR

Toe

DNP

Dru Phillips

CB

Knee

Limited

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Full

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

DNP

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

DNP

Raheem Layne

CB

Knee

DNP

Micah McFadden

LB

Neck

DNP

Tyrone Tracy Jr

RB

Ankle

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Wrist

Limited

Jordon Riley

IDL

Knee

Limited

Armon Watts*

DL

Shoulder

Limited

# The Giants did not practice on Wednesday; participation is a projection.

* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.

Patricia Traina
