New York Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Another Lengthy One
The New York Giants held a brief morning workout before being dismissed by head coach Brian Daboll to spend Christmas day with their families.
Thus, the injury report for Wednesday is a projection that is likely based on who was able to participate in the team’s Tuesday practice and who was not.
Check back later for the Colts injury report.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.#
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Aaron Stinnie
OG
Concussion
Full
Drew Lock
QB
Right Shoulder
Limited
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
DNP
Dane Belton
DB
Knee
Limited
Malik Nabers
WR
Toe
DNP
Dru Phillips
CB
Knee
Limited
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Full
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
DNP
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
DNP
Raheem Layne
CB
Knee
DNP
Micah McFadden
LB
Neck
DNP
Tyrone Tracy Jr
RB
Ankle
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Wrist
Limited
Jordon Riley
IDL
Knee
Limited
Armon Watts*
DL
Shoulder
Limited
# The Giants did not practice on Wednesday; participation is a projection.
* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.