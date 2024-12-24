Tiki Barber Questions Giants' Quarterback Decision After Blowout Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber has seen enough of the New York Giants this season to where he recently reached the boiling point.
In particular, Barber was upset with Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s decision to stay with quarterback Drew Lock, whose pair of pick-6s gifted the Falcons 14 of their 34 unanswered points in what was probably among the most disappointing and worst losses the Giants have endured this season.
“I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t trust that decisions are being made in the interest of winning,” Barber said during his Monday show with co-host Evan Roberts.
“I’m not saying they’re tanking, but I told you months ago who Drew Lock was...there are moments where he’s gonna make terrible, game-changing decisions. I’ve seen it since he was a rookie.
“I found myself saying, forget giving you the best chance to win. Playing Drew Lock almost ensures that you’re going to lose because he’s going to do this constantly.”
Giants fans who are clamoring for the first overall pick in the draft don’t share Barber’s opinion, but Barber, having once been a pro athlete and who will forever be a part of the Giants alumni family, would rather see a little more competitiveness from the team, and he doesn’t believe Lock offers that to the offense.
“He’s not the guy you want to put into a situation to try to win a football game,” Barber said.
“I would have rather seen Tim Boyle on the field...we know who Drew Lock is, so how the heck can you keep putting him out there? They can’t honestly think that Drew Lock gives them the best chance to win.”
Truth be told, none of the quarterbacks give the Giants the “best chance” to win. And with Big Blue’s season long gone, at this point, the hope is to not only end the year with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft but to play out the rest of these games without any more serious injuries to key players that could potentially affect their availability for the start of next year.