Remembering the Giants' Wildest Christmas Eve Game in Team History
December 24, 2011—a date Giants fans will hold close to their hearts forever.
Nearly 80,000 football fans packed MetLife Stadium to witness one of New York Giants' most exciting games on Christmas Eve. That night, the Giants delivered a performance that secured a 29-14 victory over the rival New York Jets and set the stage for a postseason run culminating in a Super Bowl XLVI victory.
The Giants entered this game with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. At 7-7, every game was a must-win. The intense rivalry with the Jets, who were also fighting for a postseason spot, added to the drama.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and the tension in MetLife Stadium was palpable—though perhaps lightened by a few Santa hats dotting the crowd.
The game itself got off to a rocky start for the Giants, as the Jets scored a touchdown on their first drive. Things looked bleak watching punt after punt until the play that turned the tide—receiver Victor Cruz’s electrifying 99-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter.
After two incomplete passes, the Giants were facing 3rd-and-10 from their 1-yard line; Eli Manning dropped back into his own end zone and fired a pass to Cruz, who caught the ball near the 10-yard line.
Cruz slid between two defenders and sprinted along the sideline for the record-setting touchdown, showcasing his famous salsa dance celebration in the end zone.
The Giants held a narrow 10-7 lead heading into the locker room at the half. Cruz’s touchdown was a momentum-shifting moment for the Giants. The defense emerged from the break with a burst of energy, delivering a pass rush that harassed Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez for the rest of the night.
Big Blue’s front seven tallied five sacks, with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul leading the charge with two sacks and three quarterback hits. They also forced three turnovers, including an interception by cornerback Corey Webster that sealed the victory in the fourth quarter.
The Giants’ offense capitalized on the defense’s dominance. Manning continued to get the Giants into scoring position, finishing the night with 225 passing yards, one interception, and the game-changing touchdown to Cruz.
Running back Ahmad Bradshaw earned two rushing touchdowns on the night, including one that opened the second-half scoring with a bruising 14-yard touchdown run, where he trucked defensive back Brodney Pool and waltzed into the end zone.
The Giants outscored the Jets 19-7 in the second half, with kicker Lawrence Tynes adding nine points to extend the lead. By the final whistle, the Giants had secured a 29-14 victory.
Jets Head Coach Rex Ryan was never short on confidence, and he’d stir the pot with trash talk leading up to game day. In his book Play Like You Mean It, Ryan declared that his team was “the better team” and that they were “going to take over the town.”
He further ruffled the Giants’ feathers by ordering the stadium crew to cover the Giants’ Super Bowl mural painted outside the Giants’ locker room with black drapes. The Giants players angrily removed the curtains after the game, declaring, “This is GIANTS STADIUM!”
The Giants’ victory was a not-so-subtle reminder that Big Blue held the crown in the battle for New York supremacy.
Jets fans left the stadium that night with a lump of coal in their stockings, while Giants fans celebrated a much-needed win that kept their playoff dreams alive. The victory was a springboard for the Giants, who would defeat the Cowboys the following week to clinch the NFC East title.
Following a crazy end to the regular season, the Giants embarked on an exceptional playoff run with victories over the Falcons, Packers, and 49ers before taking down Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The 2011 Christmas Eve game wasn’t just a Christmas miracle for the Giants’ season—it became a cherished memory for fans.
Much like a classic holiday movie, this game had drama, redemption, and a feel-good ending. Cruz’s 99-yard touchdown became a highlight for the ages. The defense embodied the spirit of giving—though they gifted nothing to the Jets—and Manning proved why he’s one of the most clutch quarterbacks in NFL history.
As Giants fans deck their halls each holiday season, they can’t help but look back on December 24, 2011. It was a night of hope, joy, and, ultimately, triumph—a Christmas Eve game that will forever shine brightly in New York Giants history.