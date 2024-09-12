New York Giants Week 2: A Look at the Washington Commanders Defense
The New York Giants offense laid an egg in the first game of the season for the second year in a row and will now face a Washington Commanders defense that allowed 37 points in week one.
Personnel
The Commanders' defense currently has one of the strongest interior pass-rushing duos in the NFL, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
The two combined for eight pressures in Week 1 and were driving forces behind a pass-rush that struggled to hit home on Baker Mayfield.
The edge group is led by Clelin Ferrell, Dorance Armstrong, and Dante Fowler Jr. If that isn’t enough to express the drop-off from the interior defensive line, then allow me to say that might be the worst starting edge group in the NFL.
Fowler came in on passing downs and was able to generate pressure, but because of his lackluster run defense, he’s limited as an overall contributor.
The second level features two new free agent additions: former Seattle Seahawk middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, as well as Frankie Luvu, who came to Washington after three productive seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
Wagner and Luvu were both frequently used as pass-rushers, although I think some of that has more to do with Wagner being a liability in coverage than anything else.
Jeremy Chinn also came over from the Panthers and has found himself in a Swiss Army knife role under Quinn. Luvu may line up all over the defensive front, but Chinn lines up on every level of the defense and adds versatility.
The Commanders’ cornerbacks have been underwhelming for years, and 2024 doesn’t seem to be the year they put it all together.
In their defense, the Buccaneers have one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but Emmanuel Forbes's performance was still upsetting enough to lead to his benching.
St-Juste had his hands full trying to guard Evans, a near-impossible task. It’s unclear at this point if Forbes of Noah Igbinoghene will be the starting cornerback opposite St-Juste against the Giants.
Quan Martin is the safety that will start with Chinn, although third-year safety Percy Butler will play meaningful snaps and will share the field with Martin and Chinn.
Martin struggled against the Buccaneers, but again, that’s an elite receiver room.
The Commanders added Michigan’s Mike Sainristil in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he immediately took over as the starting nickel defender.
Sainristil is another versatile defender who is capable of playing anywhere on the field.
Scheme
The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach, and he brings that patented defense with him.
The Commanders are still trying to figure out situational usage, but so far, they’re looking to play positionless defense.
It’s clear that when Quinn calls a game he wants to generate pressure while playing zone coverage, mostly Cover 3.
The Commanders’ pass-rush plan was interesting from the start of the game. They used stunts to try to create free rushers on the interior and brought safety and slot blitzes throughout the game.
When the Commanders drafted Sainristil out of Michigan this year, there was a clear connection with his skillset, which would fit in with what Quinn wants to do—essentially weaponize the nickel defender.
Luvu seems to be Quinn’s bargain bin version of Micah Parsons, lining up all over the formation in the hopes of finding mismatch, which worked a few times.
Overview
In Week 1, Baker Mayfield had the highest EPA per dropback in the entire NFL with a .65 EPA/dropback.
I don’t think Daniel Jones is capable of replicating that, but there are certainly opportunities for success.
When watching the film, the Commanders' defensive backs didn’t do nearly a good enough job of contesting catches with the ball in the air, even when they did have good positioning. Malik Nabers should be given some jump ball opportunities, especially if he lines up opposite Forbes or Igbinoghene.
The Buccaneers were able to create explosive plays on short passes, and the Giants have some dynamic playmakers like Wan’Dale Robinson who could capitalize on those chances.
The Buccaneers were able to attack the Commanders’ defense on the ground with explosive runs by both Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. Opportunities will be there.
I think given how aggressive some of the Commanders defenders are, counter runs could be ways to find explosive gains on the ground.
