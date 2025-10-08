New York Giants Week 6: A Look at the Philadelphia Eagles Defense
The New York Giants offense has been trying to go through the motions of introducing Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback while also figuring out everything else that’s wrong with their offense.
That mission to improve runs into a tough test when they face a Philadelphia Eagles team that’s allowing just 21.8 points per game on Thursday Night Football.
Personnel
On the defensive line, the Eagles have an interior that’s built to dominate with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. Ojomo and Carter are the top two pressure-getters for the Eagles with 16 and 15 pressures, respectively.
Carter hasn’t been very effective against the run this season, but that’s also not why he was drafted so high; it was his pass-rushing impact that mattered more.
Run defense is the name of the game for Davis, who is more of a space-eater than an actual impact player, but that’s his role. Davis eats up blocks on the interior and makes it easier for the Eagles' linebackers to clean up plays against the run.
The edge room will feature a rotation of Jalyx Hunt, former Giant Azeez Ojulari, Za’Darius Smith, and Josh Uche.
Nolan Smith is usually a key part of that rotation, but he’s currently on Injured Reserve.
There doesn’t seem to be a clear tell between which edge will be out there situationally, other than keeping Hunt out here with the large bulk of starter snaps.
Smith is someone who could pose issues for the Giants' front with his run defense abilities. Uche seems to be getting the Zack Baun career resurgence here under Fangio, with 12 pressures already, just two shy of his season total last season, and on pace to surpass his career-high easily.
At linebacker, the Eagles have mostly used Baun or rookie Jihaad Campbell, but Nakobe Dean is in the process of working his way onto the field for the first time this year, although he’s not expected to make his debut just yet.
Baun has come back down to Earth this year after a monster season in 2024, but he’s still playing some high-level football right now.
Campbell has been the true surprise in that linebacker room, picking up the defense effortlessly and making everything easier for Fangio.
Campbell’s coverage ability and versatility are a huge plus for Fangio’s defense, which requires linebackers to cover tight ends and running backs, play zone coverage, and rush the passer.
The Eagles’ secondary has been the star of the show in a year where their pass-rush isn’t putting up the same overall production as they used to.
Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have been the mainstays, with DeJean mostly playing in the nickel, but the rare times that the Eagles go to base defense, he’s the cornerback opposite Mitchell.
Kelee Ringo is seeing significant snaps right now. Former Giant Adoree Jackson was active for the Broncos game after dealing with an injury, but played just one snap, so he might have lost his spot.
At safety, Andrew Mukuba and Reed Blankenship are having an unimpressive start to the year, but they haven’t been awful, despite what PFF grades suggest.
The lack of a dominant pass rush has made coverage harder across the board, but the cornerbacks have done more than hold their own so far this year.
Scheme
Schematically, Vic Fangio is who he is, and that’s a great thing for the Eagles' defensive players.
When the Eagles play zone coverage, they’ll likely go with Cover 3, Cover 4, or Cover 6.
As a refresher, Cover 6 is essentially Cover 4, played to the strong side, and Cover 2 is played to the weak side. While most defenses have started calling it more often, Fangio was one of the first to make it a consistent part of their game plan.
The Eagles have shifted toward playing more man coverage this season, with their secondary being the youngest and most athletic it has been in years.
When the Eagles do play man coverage, it’s usually Cover 1 with a hole defender in zone coverage underneath as opposed to sending an additional rusher.
The secondary will give different looks pre-snap to cause hesitation in quarterbacks, something the Giants will need to ensure Dart is prepared for.
The Eagles won’t blitz much–they’ve done so just 23.7% of the time, which ranks 20th in the NFL. That number might increase on Thursday night, as the Eagles' pass-rush is bottom-ten in sack percentage and middle of the pack in pressure rate.
The plan for the Eagles appears to be generating a pass rush by playing coverage long enough for the rush to get there, as opposed to previous years when they would dominate the line of scrimmage.
As always, a Fangio-led defense will play light in the box to dare opposing offenses to run the ball, but unlike previous years, the run defense has been an issue in 2025, as the Eagles allow 4.7 yards per carry.
Overview
The Giants need to figure out a more efficient run game instead of trying to turn everything into a grit-and-grind situation where they’re barely converting.
Using Dart as a ball carrier should help open up rushing lanes for Cam Skattebo, as the Eagles, already light in the box, will need to commit an additional defender to Dart.
Dart should have more time than usual to operate in the pocket if needed, but it’s also important not to hold the ball too long, something he’s often done, and allow the Eagles to rush him.
Tight-window throws will be crucial for the Giants to make against an Eagles defense that has been playing tight coverage, but unfortunately, I’m not sure the Giants have receivers who will make those tough catches.
The Giants should utilize 12-personnel as often as possible and let the Eagles know that if they aren’t willing to match personnel, they will struggle.
