NextGen Stats Reveals Giants Defense Leads League in This Alarming Stat
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll often points to the team's offense's lack of explosive plays as one of the major reasons for its 2-10 record.
But on the flip side, the explosive plays are coming–just not for the Giants' offense.
According to NextGen Stats, the Giants' defense has allowed a 69.2% completion percentage on pass attempts of 20+ air yards this season, the highest by any defense since the founding of NextGen Stats in 2016.
The Giants hoped that devoting resources to their pass rush in the offseason, such as the acquisition of outside linebacker Brian Burns, would help the relatively young back end of the defense get into position to make plays on the ball.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. The Giants have only one interception ( by rookie linebacker Darius Muasau in Week 1), the lowest total in the league. Further, according to Pro Football Focus, the Giants defensive backs aren’t even getting their hands on a potential interception.
NextGen Stats reports that opponents are averaging 47.3 passing yards per game on deep throws of 20+ air yards and have been enjoying as much as 3.44 seconds to throw on those deep balls despite the Giants having a 38.5% blitz rate on those deep pass attempts.
Overall, the Giants have managed just nine pressures on those deep pass attempts, the third-fewest in the league.
And of the 13 passing touchdowns allowed by the Giants defense this season, five have come on the deep ball, tying them with Carolina, Cleveland, and Tennessee for the fourth-most deep play touchdowns in the league.
If the Giants defense continues at this rate against big pass plays, they will become the first NFL defense to finish the season, allowing the opponent to complete more than 60% of its deep passes during the NextGen Stat era (2016-present).
