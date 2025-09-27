NFL Analyst Lauds Giants' Decision to Switch to Jaxson Dart
There was some optimism that the New York Giants could give their fans a reason to feel proud during the 2025-26 NFL season. That belief has quickly dwindled following a tumultuous three weeks, as the focus once again shifts to the future.
However, this transition period feels a bit different. Jaxson Dart has been charming the fan base since the winter and is now set to begin his tenure as the starting quarterback.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll made the change earlier than initially expected, but some individuals, like Mark Schlereth, have been calling for this decision for months.
During the summer, the three-time Super Bowl champion and current FOX Sports color commentator argued that the organization should cut Russell Wilson and insert Dart into the starting role right away. He believes the former Ole Miss star represents something the franchise desperately needs: Hope.
"I'm looking at the future, and the future is not Russell Wilson," Schlereth said while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. "And the future is Jaxson Dart, so I don't blame {the Giants}."
The two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman also criticized Wilson's frustrating series of passes near the goal line late in the fourth quarter of New York's 22-9 loss versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which included an intentional grounding penalty and an inexplicable throw-away on fourth down.
Leadership and play-calling remain significant concerns moving forward, as does a daunting schedule that presents numerous challenges.
Still, perhaps a young, athletic signal-caller like Dart can energize the offense. Schlereth thinks the 22-year-old deserves as much time as possible this season to solidify himself as the future of the franchise.
"There was no easy situation, and that's one of the reasons why I said I'd start him from day one," he said. "Because their schedule is brutal, it's absolutely brutal.
"Everybody talked about that New Orleans game (Week 5) maybe being that as the headliner, but maybe you get a feel for this against the Chargers, and then you've got an opportunity to win at New Orleans. But it's not going to be easy."
The Giants are looking to Jaxson Dart to jumpstart the offense
Schlereth has a point. Dart is facing an avalanche of adversity, regardless of when he plays. Besides a merciless slate of games, he must also contend with management's ongoing blunders. Given the seemingly deep-rooted problems infecting the Meadowlands, there may never be an ideal time to charge into battle.
The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft possesses a nice blend of passing proficiency, mobility, and instincts. He could potentially use that balanced skill set to help New York end its red zone horrors, which even predate the Russell Wilson experiment.
Since the shot-callers are still the same, it stands to reason that the same problems could emerge during the Jaxson Dart era. The Giants and their fans are willing to take that chance if it means long-term growth.
This offense has lacked verve for far too long, and a confident/talented rookie might just be the perfect person to bring it back.
