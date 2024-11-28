NFL Insider Reveals How Giants Common Myth About Former Giants QB Daniel Jones
The New York Giants are in a complete state of disarray as a franchise. Following their lifeless 30-7 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, the locker room feels as if it is hanging on by a thread.
There are many problems with the Giants, none bigger than the situation at quarterback. Daniel Jones was benched, demoted, and then released all in a matter of a week. Tommy DeVito was named the starter, leapfrogging ahead of Drew Lock, next up on the depth chart.
Some thought DeVito, who worked a little magic as a rookie in 2023 and resulted in three wins for the Giants, still had a little something to give as he seeks to make his case for a place in the Giants' quarterback room next year.
That wasn’t the case, though, at least not last week against the Bucs. DeVito threw for 189 yards on the day, most of that coming when the Giants were down by multiple scores in the second half. DeVito also resorted to taking bad sacks at times, being taken down four times by the Buccaneers pass rush.
And now DeVito is in danger of not even playing Thursday against the Cowboys, thanks to a forearm injury that has him listed as questionable for this week’s game.
But let’s go back to Jones for a moment.
Interestingly, Albert Breer, in his most recent MMQB column, revealed that while the Giants' quarterback change saddened the players, there was a degree of frustration with Jones’s play.
"These are incredibly damning comments, and for the crowd that thinks this is about the release of Daniel Jones, I can say there was quite a bit of frustration with Jones from players and coaches before his release, with how hesitant he was to pull the trigger and for all the throws he missed,” Breer said.
“So while Tommy DeVito’s deficiencies might’ve made things worse for some guys, as Nabers himself said, 'It ain’t the quarterback. … Same outcome when we had D.J.'"
The Giants' quarterback problem was evident when Jones was here, but he was just one of them. The entire team has holes that need to be addressed, with the quarterback being the largest of the bunch.
Their problems transcend just Jones, as the Giants were completely outclassed on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday. Players were missing tackles everywhere and unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers rushed all over the Giants for 156 yards and four touchdowns.
Jones was a problem, but he wasn't the only one. Where does the team go from here after a loss like what the Giants suffered against the Bucs? The performance they showed on Sunday is the type that gets people fired. Daboll must get the locker room back in order with a quick turnaround on Thursday.
The decision to move on from Jones was right–there's no questioning that. He was missing reads, over-and-under throwing receivers, and was simply too indecisive to carry the offense.
But right now, it does look like the Giants jumped from the frying pan into the fire as the quarterback played, at least through one game, but it hasn’t improved.