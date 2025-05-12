NFL Insider Suggests This Win Total Could Make for a Successful Giants Season
The general consensus seems to be that the New York Giants have had a fruitful spring. After revamping the secondary, reinforcing the trenches, adding power to the backfield, and selecting a potential long-term starting quarterback, they have crossed off several of the most essential items on their agenda.
It remains to be seen how those moves work out, but there is reason to trust the process the organization has implemented over the last couple of months. While few people want to say it out loud because of this franchise's recent past, Big Blue has met the initial requirements to be considered among the offseason winners.
But none of that might matter. Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll must still cross the win threshold to guarantee another year in the Meadowlands. The question is, though, what magic number would make the 2025 season a success?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes that most rational people would celebrate clearing .500 for what would only be the fourth time since 2012. "I'd say nine wins," the senior NFL reporter wrote in his mailbag article.
"Abdul Carter looking like one of the best young players in the NFL, and the quarterback position being in good shape with Jaxson Dart developing- be it on the field or in the background, because either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston is rolling- would be a good place to be."
Breer nicely outlines the plan that the current regime implemented this offseason. Schoen and Daboll hope to appease co-owner John Mara by fielding a far more competitive squad and putting the offense in the hands of a veteran.
Making the playoffs is demanding, particularly because New York is in the challenging NFC East and will have matchups against the NFC North and AFC West teams next season. Those three divisions sent eight combined squads to the playoffs this past campaign. With all that in mind, a competent showing might suffice.
The Giants should experience growth
If the Giants suffer a few unlucky losses while showing marked improvement overall, Mara could be inclined to extend the grace period he afforded his GM and HC. There is plenty of hype surrounding the incoming rookie class, and should it fare well, one would feel optimistic even if the team finishes below .500.
Mara put Schoen and Daboll in a tricky and somewhat confusing spot, allowing them to make big-picture decisions that will affect the franchise's future while making it clear that wins are the top priority. Perhaps ownership's stance can change depending on how the season unfolds.
Although this is a results-oriented business, the eye test should matter.
A front seven featuring Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke, and Micah McFadden could rise near the top of the league. Jevon Holland has the tools to re-establish himself as one of the best coverage defensive backs in the league.
Defensive tackle Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo, and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow could all join edge rusher Carter in earning serious reps in their first NFL season. Malik Nabers could showcase more of his big-play ability with Russell Wilson at QB and continue his swift climb up the wide receiver rankings.
These positive things can realistically happen this year, and the Giants could still fall short of a Wild Card berth. Those are the breaks sometimes, especially for a team still trying to remember what it is like to win consistently.
Baby steps will probably not be tolerated, but a medium-sized hop should be met with approval. Expectations can only be so high with a bridge quarterback manning the offense. This year is about setting up for next year, which will make for a true breakout campaign if quarterback Jaxson Dart develops as intended.
Therefore, nine victories would be a massive triumph. Even the most skeptical Giants fans should smile at such a thought.
