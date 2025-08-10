No. 28 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 28 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #28 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
END Neal Adams (1945), DL-OL-LB-EDGE Verlin Adams (1943-45), RB Devontae Booker (2021), DB Henry Carr (1965-67), RB Bobby Duhon (1968-72), RB-LB Nello Falaschi (1938-41), CB Cor’Dale Flott (2022-24), CB Tom Flynn (1986-88), DB Robert Giblin (1975), RB Jon Hillman (2019), CB Jayron Hodley (2012-15), OG Paul Jappe (1928), RB Dorsey Levens (2003), RB Don Lieberum (1942), DB DeWayne Patmon (2001-02), RB Paul Perkins (2016-17), DB Rob Porter (1987), DB Beasley Reece (1977-83), CB Reggie Stephens (2000), RB Jonathan Stewart (2018), DB Everson Walls (1990-92), RB Danny Ware (2008-11), RB Joel Wells (1961), RB Tyrone Wheatley (1995-98), CB Brandon Williams (2020), S Gibril Wilson (2004-07).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Fun-loving safety Beasley Reece overcame early injuries and position changes to become a defensive captain and key contributor to the Giants as they ended their 17-year postseason drought in 1981.
Although most football fans knew him for his intelligence, speed, and athleticism, others may more likely remember how Reece proclaimed himself the fastest man in the NFL and accepted a challenge to run a 165-yard race against winless harness horse Super Kris in 1980. Reece beat the horse and then won the 220-yard rematch in 1981.
Reece played cornerback at North Texas State and came into the NFL as a ninth-round draft choice by Dallas in 1976. But the Cowboys immediately converted him into a backup wide receiver, prompting him to ask for a return to corner going into the following season – they declined and waived him.
The Giants quickly grabbed him and used Reece as depth at cornerback, free safety, and on kick returns before he was lost for the year with a knee injury against Cleveland in Week 10.
He came back and won the starting job at strong safety in 1978, only to suffer a season-ending broken leg against Washington in Week 8. Then, Reece’s fortunes turned with 117 stops in 1979 as he began a six-year streak that resulted in him playing in every (non-strike) regular season game before he retired.
In 1980, Reece registered 94 tackles and three interceptions before sliding over to free safety the following year, when he had 87 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. He also sparked the 1981 NFC Wild Card win over Philadelphia by setting up a touchdown with his recovery of Wally Henry’s fumbled punt return in the first quarter. Reece injured his knee later in the game and did not play the following week.
The Giants used their 1983 first-round pick on free safety Terry Kinard and started him over Reece in Week 7 against Kansas City, prompting the veteran to ask for his release, which was granted, and he spent his final 1 ½ seasons with Tampa Bay.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott was given No. 28 after he was taken in the third round out of LSU in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has battled several injuries, yet played in 39 games (23 starts) and made two interceptions.
