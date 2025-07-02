No. 67 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 67 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #67 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OG Billy Ard (1981-88), C Chris Bober (2001-03), C Evan Brown (2019), OG Wyatt Davis (2022), OG Bob Dobelstein (1946-48), LB Ron Hornsby (1971-74), OG George Kennard (1952-55), OG Duke Maronic (1951), OT Kareem McKenzie (2005-11), C Jimmy Morrissey (2024), OT Brandon Mosley (2013), OG Lonnie Palelei (1998), OL Justin Pugh (2014-23), C Adam Schreiber (1994-96), OT Dave Simonson (1975), C Matt Skura (2021), OG Chris Snee (2004).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Right tackle Kareem McKenzie will always be remembered as one of the most productive veteran free agent signings in franchise history.
He was a starter for the Giants’ five playoff runs from 2005-11, highlighted by the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl championship seasons.
A powerful road grader who was especially forceful in the run game, McKenzie provided a high standard of consistency – he played in 105 (all starts) out of 112 regular season games with the team.
The Giants signed McKenzie as an unrestricted free agent in 2005 following his four-year stay with the New York Jets, who nabbed him in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
He made eight appearances (no starts) during his rookie campaign, then became Gang Green’s starting right tackle for the next three seasons, logging 48 consecutive regular-season games.
The Giants lured him with a seven-year contract that he played out until he retired after Super Bowl XLVI. McKenzie’s arrival at Big Blue coincided with starting right guard Chris Snee, who wore No. 67 as a rookie in 2004, switching to No. 76 (his number at Boston College).
During McKenzie’s tenure with the Giants, he blocked for four different 1,000-yard rushers: Tiki Barber (twice), Brandon Jacobs (twice), Ahmad Bradshaw (twice), and Derrick Ward (once), while the offense finished among the NFL’s Top 10 in total yardage five times.
In 2008, Jacobs and Ward became the fourth running back duo in NFL history to run for at least 1,000 yards apiece in the same season.
The pair’s output propelled the Giants to lead the league with team records of 157.4 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry. In 2010, the offense allowed an NFC-low 16 sacks, the fewest by the club since the 16-game schedule was instituted in 1978.
McKenzie bookended his time with the Giants by holding down the edge on a line that produced the top single-season rushing and passing performances in franchise history – Barber ran for 1,860 yards in 2005 and Eli Manning threw for 4,933 in 2011.
In 2024, McKenzie was named 82nd on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Center Jimmy Morrissey has worn No. 67 after signing with the practice squad as a veteran free agent after a three-year tenure with Houston. He previously spent the 2021 season on the practice squad with Las Vegas, which drafted him in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh several months earlier.
