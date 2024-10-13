New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Updates
The New York Giants are coming off an impeccable Week 5 win, as they walked into Seattle to take down the Seahawks 29-20. It was the most complete game they've played in a long time, and they performed well in all three phases despite missing receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary.
This week, the Giants will try to make it two wins in a row as they look for their first win at home this season. They host a Cincinnati Bengals team that is coming off a hard-fought, disappointing overtime loss last week to the Baltimore Ravens.
Can the Giants offense keep up with the Bengals, who have scored 30+ points in their last three games? And can Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is 1-14 in primetime games, get his second career win under the lights?
Pregame
Giants Inactives: WR Malik Nabers, P Jamie Gillan, RB Devin Singletary, CB Tre Hawkins III, IOL Jake Kubas, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
Bengals Inactives: DE Cedric Johnson, OT Andrew Stueber, DT Lawrence Guy, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Tanner McLachlan, DR Jay Tufele.