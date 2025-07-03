Number 66 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
We’re now 66 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 66 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
G Tarzan White (1937-39), T Jerry Dennerlein (1940), T Win Pedersen (1941), E Jiggs Kline (1942), OL Monk Edwards (1946), G Bill Hachten (1947), G/T John Mastrangelo (1950), G/T Hal Mitchell (1952), G/T Jack Stroud (1953-64), G/T Roger Davis (1966), LB Henry Davis (1968-69), DL Rick Dvorak (1974-77), LB Kevin Turner (1980), Chris Foote (1982-83), G/T William Roberts (1984-94), OL Jerry Reynolds (1996-98), G/C Jason Whittle (2000-02), G/T David Diehl (2003-13), DE Brad Bars (2015), OL Adam Bisnowaty (2017), OL Shane Lemieux (2020-23), DL Ross Blacklock (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Offensive lineman David Diehl was just one of those guys who, no matter what you asked of him–yes, even to distribute water during the water breaks–he would do so without question or argument.
So it’s no wonder that Diehl, a fifth-round pick out of Illinois in 2003, was always at the ready when it came to playing on the offensive line. The 6-5, 304-pounder played every position except for center–and there was a brief period where he tried to learn that spot as well, though he never did get to the point where he had to play it.
However, regardless of the position the coaches asked Diehl to play, he played it well. The affable offensive lineman, who was always available to the media, win or lose, and who always held himself accountable, had his best season in 2008 when he earned second-team All-Pro honors.
That year, he played left tackle on an offensive line that helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard rushers that season (running backs Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward), as the Giants finished the regular season with the No. 1 rushing attack.
Diehl, who was also part of the Giants’ Super Bowl championship teams in 2007 and 2011, followed that showing up with his first Pro Bowl berth in 2009. By the time his 11-year career (all with the Giants) was over, he had appeared in 164 games with 160 starts.
And if you want to talk about durability, look no further than Diehl, who in the first nine years of his career only missed four games over that stretch.
Diehl retired after the 2013 season, a year in which injuries limited him to just 11 games (all starts). He is currently the assistant offensive line coach for the University of Memphis.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
No. 66 is currently unassigned.