NY Giants Among Offseason Winners After Roster Overhaul
The NY Giants came into the 2025 offseason knowing major changes were needed after a vastly disappointing 3-14 season. With head coach Brian Daboll’s job very much on the line, the front office wasted no time shaking things up.
And for the first time in a while, it looks like there’s a real plan in place—one that’s already turning heads, as the Giants were named one of the offseason winners by SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano.
The biggest move came at quarterback. They brought in veteran Russell Wilson on a one-year deal to lead the offense in the short term.
Wilson might not be the MVP-level player he used to be, but he’s coming off a 2024 season where he threw 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Compared to what the Giants had under center last year, that’s a massive upgrade.
But Daboll and Joe Schoen didn’t stop there. The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round, banking on his dual-threat ability to lead the offense in the future. In his final season at Ole Miss, Dart passed for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He added another 495 yards and three scores on the ground, earning a 92.5 offensive grade from PFF.
Defensively, New York took a swing early in the draft, grabbing Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick. Carter was one of the most explosive defensive players in college football last season.
He finished with 66 tackles, 13 sacks, and two forced fumbles and now steps into a front seven that already includes Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns. This front is fast, aggressive, and built to cause problems.
Taking it a step further, the Giants also added two key veterans to the secondary—Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo. Holland is a smart, hard-hitting safety who recorded 42 solo tackles and a forced fumble last season with the Dolphins.
He gives New York more range in the middle of the field. Adebo, who had three picks and 10 pass breakups in 2024, brings physicality and ball skills to a cornerback room that needed some major rework.
With Deonte Banks locked in on the other side, this secondary is quietly one of the most improved units on the team.
A New Identity for the NY Giants?
While the moves themselves are impressive, the pressure is now on Daboll to turn this upgraded roster into a competitive team. Daboll will be entering his fourth season with the Giants and has not only been unable to duplicate the 2022 playoff run but has only earned nine wins over the last two seasons.
The new-look Giants will rely on their young, fast defense to create turnovers and give the offense more opportunities to succeed. With Carter joining a high-motor front seven, pass rush could easily be one of its biggest strengths.
Offensively, the Giants must improve on their 2024 output, which saw them ranked 30th in total yards (294.8 yards per game) and 31st in scoring (16.1 points per game).
Receiver Malik Nabers will give the team a true WR1 for the first time in several seasons. Paired with Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, New York’s receiving corps is suddenly deep and dynamic.
Much will depend on whether Wilson can provide steady quarterback play and if Dart can accelerate his development timeline.
If the offensive line holds up and the defense performs as expected, the Giants could flirt with .500 and, in an ideal world, sneak into the NFC playoff picture—but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Of course, the season won’t be easy. The Giants face a brutal early schedule with matchups against the Commanders, Cowboys, and Chiefs in the three weeks. But if they can stay healthy and build chemistry quickly, there’s genuine reason to believe this team could be one of the league’s biggest surprises.