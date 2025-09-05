NY Giants Have Best Defensive Line According to New SI Ranking
When general manager Joe Schoen acquired outside linebacker Brian Burns in a huge trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, it signaled to the fans that the New York Giants were intent on reestablishing their defensive line as a distinct advantage.
Although the front-seven did not impose the level of dominance many people might have anticipated, the team still brought steady pressure and recorded 45 sacks in the 2024-25 campaign -- tied for eighth-most in the NFL. This year, the organization placed an even greater emphasis on defense.
And the media is awarding those efforts. Concerns regarding the offensive line, an aging Russell Wilson, and questionable wide receiver depth are causing many NFL writers to predict a low Giants win total for this upcoming season.
But most of those writers hold New York's pass-rushers in high regard. Perhaps none more so than Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, who listed New York's defensive line as the best in the league.
The two biggest reasons this unit did not reach first-class status last season were arguably health and inconsistency when it came to finishing a play.
The Giants would break through the offensive line but sometimes fail to produce the big sack or tackle for loss that truly elite defenses generate. The team is better prepared to address those issues in 2025.
The NY Giants pack a mighty punch up front
Burns proved his worth in his first year with the Giants, accumulating eight and a half sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 42 solo tackles, and 61 total pressures. However, now that the two-time Pro Bowler is more comfortable with his coaching staff and D-Line mates, he could make an even bigger impact.
Dexter Lawrence II, the franchise's most reliably excellent player, also has the potential to become more disruptive during the 2025-26 campaign.
While that sounds hard to fathom given the career-high nine sacks and eight tackles for loss he recorded last year, it is important to remember that the star defensive tackle missed five games with a dislocated elbow. A healthy Lawrence is typically a problem.
Perhaps the same can be said for fourth-year outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was sidelined a month-plus himself due to a wrist injury.
If he stayed on the field, the former fifth overall draft pick would have probably added to the five and a half sacks he posted and further solidified himself as a key defensive contributor.
Apart from health and more chemistry/continuity, there is another factor that should elevate this group as a whole. And he is called Abdul Carter.
The rookie edge rusher is the aforementioned "greater emphasis" the front office placed on its defensive line this past offseason. When it became impractical to trade up or select a quarterback at No. 3, Joe Schoen simply grabbed the top talent on the board.
Carter quickly forced his way up the prospect rankings in his first campaign as a pass-rusher, posting four multi-sack games and leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He is ultra-athletic, stunningly elusive, and, perhaps most important of all, incredibly ambitious.
The 21-year-old immediately set his sights on Lawrence Taylor, requesting to wear the all-time great's retired No. 56. He was denied permission, of course, but a message was sent. Carter is striving for franchise immortality.
Whether or not he accomplishes that ultimate goal, the unanimous All-American should boost the Giants' defensive line this season. Verderame obviously thinks as much, based on his lofty prediction.
Fans have heard enough praise, though. They want to see Big Blue validate it on the field, starting this Sunday against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.