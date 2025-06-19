New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: DL Dexter Lawrence II
The New York Giants have built one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston, and rookie Abdul Carter on the edge.
Where it all comes together to become truly elite is on the interior with the best nose tackle in the NFL in Dexter Lawrence.
When Lawrence was drafted, he was considered a pure nose tackle, but he made significant strides after his first few seasons and emerged as an elite player in 2022.
The on-field results have varied throughout the entire organization since then, but what’s remained consistent is Lawrence’s ability to dominate.
Dexter Lawrence, IDL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 340
EXP: 7 Years
School: Clemson
How Acquired: D1-’19
2024 in Review
Lawrence played in just 12 games in 2024, the fewest he’s played since being drafted in 2019, but was still dominant when he was on the field.
Last season, more than ever, opposing offenses built their game plan around trying to stop Lawrence, as teams place a premium on winning in the interior of the trenches.
Lawrence’s 36 pressures in 2024 were the fewest he’s had since his second season as a pro in 2020, but despite that, he had a career-high in sacks (9.0), which, through 7 games, led the league.
He was regularly destroying offenses while drawing double-teams on nearly every snap. Lawrence leaving the field for a blow was an open invitation for opposing offenses to run the ball down the defense’s throat. Only when Lawrence returned did the bleeding stop.
Contract/Cap Info
Lawrence is the highest-paid player on the Giants, and yet he’s still criminally underpaid, given that he’s the best interior defensive lineman on the planet.
Before the 2024 season, Lawrence signed a four-year contract extension worth $90 million with $46.5 million fully guaranteed and with incentives.
Of the $46.5 million guaranteed, $21.5 million came in guaranteed salary, the last of which is owed this year. The remaining guarantees are fulfilled through prorated signing bonuses of approximately $7 million each year, a result in part of a restructure he accepted last year.
Considering his guarantees, Lawrence should be considered safe through 2025 and likely even 2026.
2025 Preview
It’s always hard to try and project how a defensive lineman will produce when other talented linemen surround him.
For Lawrence, the talent on the edge could help him get more one-on-one opportunities, but he’s also the most likely player to be double-teamed.
Interior defensive linemen are the easiest to double-team because there are usually only two of them compared to three interior offensive linemen.
With all that being said, the production is the only thing hard to project. We know that Lawrence will draw additional defensive attention, and he’ll still dominate on film regardless.
Interestingly, some found it curious that the team’s overall run defense improved when Lawrence went down, somehow blaming Lawrence for this turn of affairs. Instead, it was a philosophy change by the coaches to go with 3-down linemen that stemmed the tide.
Now that the Giants have some additional help on the defensive line, I believe the Giants will revert to a 2-DL look, which is popular around the league, with Lawrence right there to anchor the defense.