NY Giants' Malik Nabers Named to NFL.com's All-Under 25 Team
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers entered the 2024 NFL Draft with a profusion of talent, having posted 89 receptions for a mammoth 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at LSU.
When he got to the NFL, Nabers wasn’t the first receiver off the board–that honor went to Marvin Harrison, Jr., who was selected two spots before Nabers went to the Giants at No. 6.
Nabers had no problem standing out in his first NFL season, outshining fellow Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze of the Bears, the top receivers in last year’s draft class.
Nabers quickly established himself as one of the best young players in the sport, totaling 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in just 15 games. And for that plus his still untapped talent, Nabers is, in the opinion of NFL.com’s Nick Shook, a long-term game-wrecker worthy of a spot on his All-Under 25 Team.
"Giants fans are very happy to have Nabers in the Big Apple, especially after he almost single-handedly kept their offense afloat on many Sundays in 2024," Shook said.
"The Giants have desperately needed a receiver with these capabilities since the heyday of Odell Beckham, and they've finally found it in Nabers, who was the first Big Blue player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season since OBJ did it in 2018. I expect Nabers to land on this list for the next two or three years."
Big Blue finally has a star who can make life easier and a whole lot more fun for their quarterback. Although the team averaged only 16.1 points per game in 2024-25, better than only the Cleveland Browns (15.2), Nabers provided the fan base with some hope that a competent offense is plausible.
Once he refines his skill set and evolves into an even more dangerous offensive weapon, the dazzling wideout should be able to have an elevating effect on this franchise.
Malik Nabers and the NY Giants can flourish together
Following a productive offseason, which included overhauling the entire quarterback room, Nabers' impact may now be more evident in New York's win-loss record. He can help this squad grow during the 2025-26 campaign, and in the many that follow.
Nabers does not turn 22 until July 28, giving him an advantage over many of the other members of Nick Shook's U-25 team. He has plenty of time to get even better and enter undeniably elite territory. That possibility should strike fear into the hearts of defensive coordinators around the NFL.
And it should put a huge grin on Giants co-owner John Mara's face. Nabers has not even begun to display the full extent of his eye-popping explosiveness, posting a modest 11.0 yards per reception in his rookie year. Perhaps the right quarterback can allow him to blossom into a devastating deep threat as soon as next season.
Russell Wilson is an accomplished veteran with a Super Bowl ring and 10 Pro Bowl selections to his name. He launches the ball downfield and rarely puts it in the other team's hands, making him an ideal short-term match for the second-year receiver. Wilson is 36 years old, however.
Nabers and the Giants will need a more concrete option under center moving forward. Jaxson Dart is supposed to be that guy. The 22-year-old quarterback out of Ole Miss has the arm talent to potentially accommodate New York's foremost pass-catcher.
Many people believe we will get a glimpse of this highly anticipated pairing before the season concludes. Either way, Nabers is poised for another sensational showing in the Meadowlands.
If the Giants can foster his development, then his ceiling will exceed a spot in the Under-25 group. Malik Nabers may soon become one of the best receivers, period.