NY Giants' Malik Nabers on Planned TD Dance, Competition with Jaxson Dart and More
Malik Nabers accomplished plenty in his rookie campaign with the New York Giants, setting a franchise record for most receptions in a single season and quickly introducing himself as one of the most talented young pass-catchers in the game today.
He has even bigger plans in Year 2.
The 22-year-old wide receiver out of LSU is excited to work with quarterback Russell Wilson and an overhauled quarterback room, as preparation ramps up for the 2025-26 season. Although injuries have hindered Nabers in the spring and early stages of training camp, he still expects to post elite numbers.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has a specific idea in mind when he scores touchdowns that is near and very dear to his heart.
"My great friend who passed away this year, (former LSU receiver) Kyren Lacy, he used to do a dance .... I'm going to be switching out of those dances that he used to do when we used to play together," Nabers told Mike Golic Jr. and Giants great Victor Cruz last week, via Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel.
"Just to honor him and make sure everybody remembers his name. I just want to show gratitude to him."
Lacy played with Nabers at LSU for two seasons. He died in an apparent suicide in April.
Although Nabers was limited in what he could do downfield because of New York's substandard quarterback play, he boasts the explosiveness and instincts to frequently visit the end zone during the 2025 campaign. Assuming he consistently suits up, No. 1 should have ample scoring opportunities.
Nabers, who recorded 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns last season, is counting on Russell Wilson to help him unlock his full powers.
He continues to praise the Super Bowl XLVIII champion, showing reverence for the experience and skill he can bring to the offense. Nabers even deferred to the veteran for rehab advice, calling his physical therapists the "best he has ever been around."
Ultimately, however, the relationship that ownership cares most about will be the one the dynamic receiver develops with rookie Jaxson Dart.
The NY Giants have high hopes for the Nabers-Dart duo
While Nabers and Wilson are the present, Nabers and Jaxon Dart are the future. The new teammates, who squared off against each other in an LSU-Ole Miss showdown in 2023, are already becoming well acquainted with each other.
Nabers and Dart have gone out to dinner several times and are building a connection that fans hope will be especially strong on the field. While the Giants intend to start Wilson this season, if things go haywire, perhaps the former Rebels star can wind up under center before year's end.
Regardless of when Dart earns the No. 1 spot on the quarterback depth chart, Nabers already sees important qualities in him. He witnessed firsthand the fighting spirit his fellow First-Team All-SEC selection possessed when the two were battling it out on the court.
"{He's} a dog," Nabers said. "We were playing basketball at Russell's house in San Diego, and me and him got into it... I just wanted to see if he was really a little dog. So, I got up to him and I was like "yeah, what you wanna do?' He stepped straight up to me, and I was like 'OK, me and you flow.'"
The Giants and their fan base should be delighted to know that the two players tasked with leading the franchise's aerial attack are already meshing well and tapping into their fiercely competitive sides.
While it is nice to fantasize about a potentially bright future in the Meadowlands, Malik Nabers' focus is on the present. Despite a lingering toe issue and recent shoulder injury, this impressive playmaker is incredibly motivated to help spark a momentous turnaround in 2025.
The Big Blue community waited half a decade for another game-changing wideout to arrive. Ideally, all that patience will soon be rewarded.
