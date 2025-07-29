NY Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury during the team’s first 11-on-11 series of Tuesday's camp. Further evaluation.
Nabers appeared to land awkwardly on his shoulder during a running play and was slow to get up. He was walked off the field by members of the team’s medical staff, who took him into the locker room through the field house for a
There was no immediate work from the Giants regarding Nabers, but a preliminary report from the NFL Network indicates that the receiver's injury isn't thought to be serious.
In other injury news, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in his right leg during an 11-on-11.
Davidson had trouble putting weight on his leg and was driven back to the locker room on a cart. Davidson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, dealt with injuries in two of his first three NFL seasons.
Running back Cam Skattebo, who had a big showing on Monday, didn’t appear to do much on Tuesday.
At one point, Skattebo headed inside the field house for a bit before returning to the field for the remainder of the practice. It’s unknown if his workload was being managed or if there was something more to it.
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson did not partake in team drills. The Giants want to give him a little extra time, considering Wednesday is a day off. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie free agent Dalen Cambre continued to work in his place and continued to have a solid camp.
