NY Giants' Offense Gets No Love in New Preseason Ranking
There is not much more the New York Giants could have realistically done to upgrade their defense this offseason. They overhauled the secondary by signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, fortified the edge with Abdul Carter and Chauncey Golston, and drafted a potential three-down player in defensive lineman Darius Alexander.
These moves communicate a clear plan to restore the hard-hitting defensive identity that propelled the franchise to past success. Conversely, the offense is submerged in a sea of uncertainty. Besides remarkably dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers, this unit is not impressing many people.
That includes Pro Football & Sports Network, who went a step further in their NFL offense rankings. Despite expressing some optimism about the long-term state of the Giants offense, PFSN has doubts about the unit's efficacy for the 2025 campaign.
The media outlet slotted New York’s offense at No. 31, with only the Cleveland Browns ranking lower. Considering the bewildering and indecisive approach that the organization took when constructing its offense this spring, that is not a great company to keep.
"It would seem that rock bottom has already occurred for the New York Giants (bottom-two grade in three of the past four seasons)," PFSN notes in its analysis.
"They aren’t loaded with immediate potential, but skill players like Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers showed enough to have us encouraged about the future."
While there are certainly inconsistencies that must be smoothed out in the pass-catching group and offensive line, the quarterback situation is reasonably occupying much of the public's attention. Because of the seemingly limited ceiling at the top of the depth chart and the unrefined talent at the bottom, many analysts are skeptical right now.
"Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are place-holders at the QB position," PFSN noted.
"How the 25th pick in Jaxson Dart develops will go a long way toward determining how effective this rebuild will be.
"In a perfect world, he gets live reps in a low-risk environment this season and is positioned to enter the 2026 season as New York’s unquestioned QB1."
Are the NY Giants in as much offensive turmoil as people think?
Nabers, Tracy, and the rest of the offense will need to establish a good rapport with Dart, considering how important he is to the team's overall outlook, but perhaps a former Super Bowl champion like Wilson can help them make progress in the present.
With a penchant for throwing the ball downfield, the 36-year-old can maximize Nabers' playmaking versatility, position Darius Slayton to become a more reliable secondary receiver, and enable Wan'Dale Robinson to expand what has been a relatively shallow skill set to this point.
The aerial game should be more exciting than the one that posted a meager 11.1 explosive pass play percentage last season, per Pro Football Focus, and the rushing attack should also be more well-rounded.
If rookie Cam Skattebo can pick up the offense quickly after missing most of the spring workouts, he could join second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. in forming an impactful duo by year's end; in the meantime, veteran Devin Singletary is also still in the mix.
None of this promise will come to fruition without sufficient protection up front, however. Given the depth that general manager Joe Schoen acquired in free agency and through the NFL Draft, the O-line should hold up better than it has the last few years–assuming left tackle Andrew Thomas stays on the field, that is.
Additional credibility, a little luck, natural development, and a refocused head coach, Brian Daboll, can all allow the Giants to surpass PFSN's low expectations next season. Even in optimal conditions, though, the defense should overshadow the offense.
And that is perfectly fine. Morphing into a high-scoring juggernaut in one season does not seem practical. A capable and entertaining group would still put the Giants on an acceptable trajectory.