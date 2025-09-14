NY Giants QB Jameis Winston Undeterred by QB3 Status
When quarterback Jameis Winston signed a two-year contract with the New York Giants in free agency, few people anticipated that he would be the third-string quarterback on the depth chart by the season opener.
Instead, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft lost the backup job to rookie Jaxson Dart during the summer. Translation: he does not have much of a future with this franchise, at least not one that has him spending a significant amount of time on the field.
Many veterans in his position would request a trade, but Winston is grateful to wear Giants blue. Moreover, he does not operate with a QB3 mindset.
"I prepare as if I'm the starting quarterback," the 2015 Pro Bowl selection told reporters earlier in the week. "Preparation is preparation. So, every single week, I'm the first one in this building, and I'm preparing as if I'm starting on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday."
That is how a professional sounds. Winston is a natural leader, and even if he is not "The Man" or the next man up, this seasoned gunslinger makes it a point to bring energy and work ethic to the locker room. Players respond to him, which is one of the reasons why he has not been traded.
Winston can relate to many different athletes. The former Florida State star owns a Heisman Trophy and a national championship ring. He came into the league with much fanfare, endured several losing seasons, and then became a backup.
Winston threw for 5,000-plus yards and 33 touchdowns, and he also posted 30 interceptions in the same campaign.
The man has been riding a roller coaster since he arrived in the NFL, so his status on the Giants is not likely to rattle him. The 31-year-old is confident he can occupy a starting job and is staying ready in case New York head coach Brian Daboll vaults him to the top of the depth chart.
But he is also making the most of his current situation.
Winston can help the Giants without taking snaps
"As a competitor, you want to be the starter," Winston said. "But like I said, I prepare to be the starter. I know I'm a starter in this league, but I think you have to be grateful for your role.
"My role right now is to assist {Russell Wilson} and Jaxson in being the best that they can be while preparing to be the best that I can be. So, no matter if I'm three, 33, or whatever, this is my first year being number 19, so it's always a first for everything. I focus on what I would love, and what I would love is for this team to have success."
Winston's actions back up his claims. He lifts up his teammates and always has a motivational speech in his holster. The Giants could certainly use one right now, following a lackluster showing versus the Washington Commanders last Sunday. He is not ready to cast judgment yet, though.
"I feel like Week 1, since I've been in this league, has always been a headline week," Winston said.
"I think what's important is for us to come together and continue to do our very best, and let's count the score at the end of this game. So, this game we're playing against the Dallas Cowboys, and we'll see what the score is at the end."
This is indeed a crucial matchup for Big Blue. If the team underwhelms once again, it will be tough to put a positive spin on things. Perhaps Winston will light a fire under players if necessary. He seems willing to do whatever is in the best interest of the franchise, and that is something management must utilize.
While this is surely not the start to the season the former passing yards leader envisioned when he came aboard, he is carrying a wonderful perspective with him each time he reports to work.
"This is my 11th year in this league, and I know there's probably not 32 quarterbacks in this league that's better than I am," Winston said. "But at the end of the day, God has given me an amazing platform to be a New York Football Giant, and I'm going to take that with authority and be my very best."
