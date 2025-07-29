NY Giants RB Cam Skattebo Proving He Could Be a Handful for Defenses
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is only 5-foot-11, but does he ever pack a punch when he runs.
That’s what members of the Giants defense are quickly finding out about the rookie, who, after being sidelined for most of the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, has had a hot start to his first NFL training camp.
Skattebo has already made an impression as a receiving option out of the backfield, where so long as the ball is in his area code, he’s going to haul it in.
But in case anyone was wondering if all that power running he did at Arizona State wouldn’t translate to the NFL, so far, so good.
“He was a physical player, first and foremost, head coach Brian Daboll said before the team's first padded practice on Monday. “When you watch the tape, he’s a hard guy to bring down when he has the ball in his hands.
“He's got good hands, he's got soft hands. … He's a low-level, gets his pads down, runs hard. Looking forward to watching him run today.”
Skattebo likely didn’t disappoint Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff. In the practice, which placed a heavy focus on the running game, he ripped off a 40-yard run to the outside, leaving defensive teammates in the dust.
On another run, he patiently waited for a block to come from guard Evan Neal before bouncing the run just outside of Neal’s hip.
“He showed he got a little dog,” said outside linebacker Brian Burns of Skattebo, the Giants’ fourth-round draft pick this year. “He runs tough, he runs behind his pads. I didn’t really get a head-to-head with him yet, but from what I hear, alright, we’ll see.”
Skattebo finished as Pro Football Focus’s third-highest graded running back last year, his 103 forced missed tackles second behind Ashton Jeantry of the Raiders.
The compactly built Skattebo, who appears to have been a steal of a pick in the fourth round, also tied for fourth among draft-eligible running backs in rushes of 10+ yards with 45.
In the receiving game, Skattefo finished with 53 pass targets, the sixth most among draft-eligible running backs. His 84.6% reception rate put him third out of seven running backs with at least 50 pass targets.
Skattebo, destined to become a fan favorite for his blue-collar style, has kept his nose to the grindstone as he seeks to carve out a bigger role for himself in the Giants' offense. Initially, it was thought that he might start as a short-yardage/goal-line back where he could use his compact frame to squeeze through tiny creases and knock people over.
But having shown that he can carry the rock at this level and haul in passes, there could be a bigger role for him on the horizon, especially if he shows that he can pass block.
“I like his dog,” Burns said. “I like that he got that edge to him, and I feel like he’s (going to) be about what he says, so I like that about him.”
