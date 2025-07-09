NY Giants' Safety Dane Belton Praised for Offseason Showing
An aggressive New York Giants offseason has resulted in the addition of multiple established playmakers and buzz-worthy names to the roster.
In addition to returning stars like defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, receiver Malik Nabers, outside linebacker Brian Burns, and left tackle Andrew Thomas, their newcomers — quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Abdul Carter, safety Jevon Holland, and cornerback Paulson Adebo — are all under pressure to make a big impact.
Beyond these key members of the squad, head coach Brian Daboll must also trust unheralded talents to step up when needed. Guys who are a little lower on the depth chart can still come of age and add value to the Giants' 2025 campaign.
One under-the-radar player particularly stood out during the spring and was named by ESPN as the biggest offseason surprise: Fourth-year safety Dane Belton.
Although Belton will have to fight for reps and is not projected to be a starter, the 24-year-old out of Iowa has been making defensive coordinator Shane Bowen consider giving him some additional consideration heading into training camp.
Holland and Tyler Nubin have the potential to form one of the most effective safety units in the league. If Belton can build on the momentum he has gained, the Giants' secondary could be notably deep. He is exceptionally motivated as he enters the final year of his contract.
NY Giants' Dane Belton has been locked in
Belton, the former All-Big Ten selection, has endured his fair share of scuffles in the last three seasons, but he has a knack for getting his hands on the ball. Moreover, Belton made clear strides during the 2024-25 campaign.
He posted a 63.0 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, while also tallying one interception, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, and 28 solo tackles in 17 games.
If the Tampa, Florida native can improve a little more, he can become a vital depth piece that the front office may want to bring back next offseason. Belton is commanding attention from coaches and the media, but he can impress people with a strong showing in training camp.
This is a pivotal year for him, and Belton's performance to this point shows that he is perfectly aware of that fact. Bowen is surely lighting up at the thought of having three potential difference-making safeties at his disposal.
The Giants have had a shortage of competent contributors of late, but there seems to be plenty of capable guys in their locker room right now. We will soon find out if Belton is one of them, or if he is just a spring meteorite that will fizzle out by the time the opening kickoff arrives.