NY Giants' Triplet Ranked in Bottom Third of League
Despite the roster upgrades made during the offseason, according to CBS Sports, the New York Giants' biggest question remains its triplets on offense.
In their ranking of every NFL squad's offensive triplets (quarterback, running back, and receiver/tight end), the panel of 10 voters collectively ranked the Giants’ trio of Russell Wilson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Malik Nabers at No. 27.
“It feels like this ranking is being carried by Nabers' incredible season and people's memories of what Wilson used to be,” said analyst Jared Dubin, compiler of the rankings.
“When he wasn't running hot on deep balls last season, the Steelers offense looked dreadful. Which is exactly how the Broncos offense looked during Wilson's two years in Denver and how the Seahawks offense looked during his final season in Seattle.
“Nabers is so outrageously good, though, that he probably should carry the Giants to a higher ranking than they would otherwise deserve. And Tracy didn't look so bad himself during his own debut campaign.”
Beyond selecting dual-threat back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, which admittedly could be an absolute steal, Giants general manager Joe Schoen did not do much to address the skill position players.
CBS Sports is responding in kind, remaining skeptical of the team's ability to move the chains and put points on the scoreboard. Schoen and Daboll better hope they have the personnel to prove them wrong.
The aforementioned triplet must set the tone.
What can NY Giants expect from their veteran QB?
It starts with the quarterback. Following the end of the Daniel Jones era, and continued sloppiness after his midseason exit, New York needs stability. Wilson does not inspire a lot of excitement in the twilight of his career, but he can help this unit refine its approach and operate with more professionalism.
The 36-year-old, who competed in two straight Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010s, proved he could still throw a fine deep ball and perform at a serviceable level while playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
Wilson provided a spark, and although it was short-lived, he still possesses enough ammunition to noticeably improve the Giants' passing game.
If the defense meets expectations, Wilson will be able to play within his comfort zone and work from a position of leverage. However, if and when he is tasked with taking a more aggressive approach, the 10-time Pro Bowler may find that he has a better support system than he has had in recent years.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. must build on his promise
Tracy is eyeing a genuine breakthrough in his second NFL campaign. He tallied a respectable 4.4 yards per carry as a rookie, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns. The fifth-round running back also recorded 38 receptions for 284 yards and a score.
If the offensive line is healthier in 2025, he could morph into a truly impactful ball-carrier. Whatever mistrust CBS Sports may have in Tracy probably stems from his unsure hands. He committed five fumbles and six drops, glaring issues that will greatly hamper the Giants if they persist.
The 25-year-old is actively seeking a solution, though. He bought a grip strengthener from Amazon and is moving with a heightened sense of awareness. Fans desperately hope his diligence translates to success on the field.
An effective running back room is a hallmark of any successful New York offense, and he is the top man on the depth chart right now.
Big Blue's terrific pass-catcher is just getting started
As integral as Wilson and Tracy are to this group, Nabers is the most valuable weapon Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can utilize during the 2025 season.
The 21-year-old speedster already looks the part of a star, finishing fifth in the NFL with 109 catches and ranking seventh with 1,204 yards. He also accumulated seven touchdowns and posted a noteworthy 87.1 receiving grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Nabers did all that in his first year, despite poor quarterback play.
A more experienced and accomplished signal-caller like Wilson could be instrumental in the Pro Bowler's continued development. Jared Dubin of CBS Sports praised Nabers' scintillating talents, acknowledging him as the only genuinely reliable component of an otherwise unpredictable offense.
A more experienced and accomplished signal-caller like Wilson could be instrumental in the Pro Bowler's continued development.
The 2024 sixth overall pick's explosiveness and versatility are undeniable, but the Giants' triplet could be poised to make a positive difference as a collective.
The organization signed Wilson and left the rest of the offensive core largely intact this spring. Now, New York waits intently to see where that leap of faith will take it this season.
