NY Giants Unit Review: Quiet Night for the Pass Rush
The New York Giants' vaunted pass rush had a rather quiet evening against the New York Jets, managing just seven pressures according to Pro Football Focus, and zero sacks in 39 passing plays.
The lack of sacks, unfortunately, means that rookie Abuld Carter, who vowed not to get a haircut until he got his first sack, will have to go a few more days at minimum before having his locks trimmed.
But seriously, per PFF’s data, the Giants' seven total pressures broke down as four coming when the pressure was blocked and three coming when he wasn’t blocked.
Further, the Giants finished with the fastest average time to pressure (2.05 seconds), so although there were no sacks, the pass rush was indeed at work and forcing the Jets quarterbacks to be uncomfortable.
Here’s our further look at the linebackers, both inside and outside.
Brian Burns
Starting and flying around the corner on his handful of snaps, Burns is sure looking faster on the field than he did last year. We’re not sure if it’s the preseason that is making him look so ferocious coming off the edge, but that’s what’s happening. Both of his two tackles came in flying pursuit off the edge.
Abdul Carter
Also getting just a handful of snaps, Carter was de-cleated by a blindside tight end block on one of his pass rushes, which is one of the things that opposing teams are going to do to try to slow him down.
Another thing is to run right at him, which the Jets did this week. Carter held his ground on several of these snaps, where he managed his lone assist. He did not get near the quarterback this week, unlike last week.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
One of the defense’s more visible attackers this week, Thibodeaux was flying off the edge while also playing with physicality.
He finished with three tackles as well as a hit on the quarterback on a night where the defense did not record a single sack. The Jets' attention to the run game kept the pass-rushing opportunities to a minimum.
Trace Ford
Easily our favorite defensive UDFA on this roster, Ford brings his physicality on every down. Still, he also has a lively attack personality that finds him getting upfield and to the ball with surprising regularity.
His lack of length and bulk allows him to get swallowed up too easily by professional OT’s, but his power game is so consistent and his feet so lively that he contributes all over the field.
There was a deflected pass off of a stunt, several more legit QB pressures, and he even lined up as an off LB and played some zone coverage. How he managed just two assists despite his constant flashing is a mystery.
We’re having a hard time seeing him becoming a cut. He’s physical and plays with instinct and discipline, which should give him an edge over, say, Tomon Fox for the fourth OLB spot if the Giants keep four.
Tomon Fox
Fox is very similar in body type to Ford, but he doesn’t have Ford’s feet or instinct for the game. Fox managed one assist, flashing in pursuit on this one snap.
Bobby Okerke
Getting the start, the veteran ILB looks healthy and ready for a comeback season after last year’s somewhat disappointing one. He accrued three tackles, all of them between the tackles, against the Jets’ physical rushing attack.
Micah McFadden
McFadden also finished with three tackles, looking ready to roll for the start of the regular season.
Darius Muasau
We were more impressed with several of Muasau’s physical fills this week than what we saw of him last week. Muasau’s two tackles came in limited snaps.
Muasau is this defense’s first backup at ILB and needs to continue to employ a physical style.
Chris Board
Finishing with three solo tackles on the night, none of Board’s tackles came near the line of scrimmage but rather were in pursuit.
The 30-year-old Board, who was brought in for special teams, hasn’t exactly flashed through the team’s first two preseason games. On specials, he has one tackle (as do a bunch of other contributors) in 16 snaps, eight of which have come on the kickoff and punt coverage teams.
Dyontae Johnson
Given a heavy second-half workload, Johnson had a couple of flash plays and finished with four total tackles.
Johnson’s coverage instincts continue to be a sore spot, and he’s yet to find a great rhythm defending between the tackles.
He has the ideal size and speed for the position, so the team will continue to run him out there in the preseason finale, but we’re thinking a spot on the practice squad awaits.
K.J. Cloyd
Cloyd’s four tackles included the biggest splash hit by the entire defense, a great inside read that looked more like a guess run blitz right up the gut and into the back’s lap for a wrap-up hit in the backfield.
Cloyd was active in coverage (like last week) as his speed and agility are tops among the backups, but we need to see more instinct in his game. He’s an intriguing athlete, and we wonder if maybe the practice squad awaits him.
