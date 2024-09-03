“Old Man” Darius Slayton Enjoys Being Mentor for Giants' Youth
New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton is only 27 years old, an age that's a far cry from being eligible for Social Security benefits.
But in terms of the NFL, where age can be like dog years, Slayton, who told reporters via a video conference call that he doesn’t think of 27 as being “old,” is considered a senior, especially on a Giants team that is heading into Week 1 of the NFL season, a team that has the fourth oldest roster (average age of 25.70) and the second youngest average age (25.50) among their projected Week 1 starters.
“It means we got a lot of fresh knees and ankles,” Salyton chuckled when asked what it means to have such a young team brimming with untapped potential. “It speaks to the young talent we have. We've got a lot of talented young players who are going to be good players in this league for a long time. Right now, it's just getting them up to speed as fast as possible.”
While some might make a big deal about age, Slayton says it’s more about having the right kind of temperament and talent on the team to help bring to life the visions of the coaching staff. And in the Giants’ current group, he feels they have just that.
“Even though they're young, they're here because they're talented. They're talented football players, they're gifted football players,” he said. “So, at the end of the day, whether you're old or young or whatever, you're here for a reason. We expect those guys to go out there and let their ability show when it is time.”
As one of the more experienced and longest-tenured Giants in the locker room, Slayton, who was part of the 2019 draft class that also brought the team defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and quarterback Daniel Jones, has taken on the role of a mentor for some of that youth, and in particular, among his fellow receivers.
Giants’ first-round draft pick Malik Nabers, who already looks like a polished product, told reporters last week that he leans on Slayton a lot for advice.
“Yeah, that’s the vet,” Nabers said. “I have a lot of conversations with (wide receiver) Slay (Darius Slayton) about different things. He took me under his wing and showed me a lot of stuff that goes on with coverages. I'm taking it as being a pro, as talking to him, asking him questions, and trying to get ahead of the game.”
Slayton smiled when asked if he embraces the role that last year was mainly held by Sterling Shepard, of being the guy his fellow receivers now look to
“Yeah, I just embrace it, trying to help them in any way, shape, or form that I can,” he said. “Whether it be with the scheme or techniques or whatever things that I've learned or gained from guys older than me that I've played with in my career. (I) try to pass that stuff along.”
Slayton also noted that mentor-mentee relationships aren’t necessarily one-way and that he has benefited from being around younger guys.
“You can always learn from anybody,” he said. “There's stuff that's coming out of college football every year that makes its way into the NFL and has its influence on the league.
“So, sometimes there are certain techniques that you don't come across as much in the NFL that maybe a college kid might bring or mention, and that's maybe a good idea like a changeup or something. I'm always learning from them as much as they're learning from me. There's a give and take in that relationship.”
The biggest thing Slayton said he’s picked up from his younger teammate is an old adage.
“Sometimes it's kind of like just the ‘ignorance is bliss’ of youth. Sometimes, they're just playing free,” he said.
“Sometimes, once you get in this league for a while, and you get the New York media, and you get all these expectations, you get this and that and the third, those things come to your mind. They're void of that most of the time when they first come in.
“It is a good way to reset yourself to ‘You just got to play.’ All you have to do is go out there and play and do what you do. That in itself is like a constant reminder of, ‘We play this game because we love it.’ Every year, you get new guys and get that refresher. It’s like playing with a baby. That energy, that life like a baby has. It's just a good refresher.”