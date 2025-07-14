Giants Country

PFF Offers Better Choice for NY Giants 2016 First-round Pick in Re-draft Exercise

The Giants swung and missed on cornerback Eli Apple, their first round pick in 2016. Here's who they should have drafted instead, according to PFF.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants' 2016 firsr-round draft pick Eli Apple was a huge disappointment for the team.
After hitting a home run with their first-round pick in 2014 (receiver Odell Bekcham Jr), the New York Giants went on a two-year stretch in which their first round picks in 2015 (tackle Ereck Flowers) and 2016 (cornerback Eli Apple) were not only colossal busts, but who arguably contributed to the franchise being set back at two of the most critical positions on the team.

Apple, chosen tenth overall after the Giants’ reported targets of edge Leonard Floyd and offensive lineman Jack Conklin were snatched off the board by the Browns and Bucs respectively, lasted two and a half rocky seasons for the Giants, his lack of maturity in the locker room turning off several of his teammates, including safety Landon Collins, who during a 2017 radio interview called him a cancer

While the past can’t be undone, Pro Football Focus went back and conducted a re-draft of the 2016 first round, and their pick for the Giants was defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from Oregon, who in the real draft went No. 7 overall to the 49ers.

“New York opts for Buckner, who has made three Pro Bowls and been one of the five most valuable defensive tackles in the NFL since he was drafted, according to PFF WAR,” the PFF analyst team of Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, and Trevor Sukkema noted.

At the time Apple was selected, it was widely believed that he was a “panic” pick by then general manager Jerry Reese, who for weeks leading up to that draft, was thought to have first round grades on Floyd and Conklin, but not so much Apple, who per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, had a 6.20 prospect grade (will eventually be average starter) on Apple. 

That’s not exactly the prognosis one wants to read about a top-ten draft pick, and yet Apple, who did start 23 games as a Giant, didn’t even make it that far in his development for the Giants. 

Not only did Apple struggle on the field, but in what would be his final season with the team, he reportedly took offense to a film session in which he was called out. He also drew discipline from the team for tweeting during a game, which is a direct violation of the rules. 

He was benched for four games and drew a one-game suspension in 2017 for a pattern of behavior deemed detrimental to the team. The Giants ended up trading Apple to the Saints in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh round pick.

After the Saints, Apple made stops in Carolina, Cincinnati, Miami, and Los Angeles (Chargers).

Buckner, meanwhile, went on to earn three Pro Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2019 and a first-team All-Pro in 2020. He moved on from the 49ers to the Colts, where he’s been since. 

The Giants would eventually get Dexter Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 draft, but imagine how much better the defense might have been before Lawrence’s arrival had the Giants pursued the path laid out by PFF in their re-draft.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

