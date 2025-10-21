PFF's Best and Worst Graded Giants from Week 7 Loss vs Denver Broncos
The New York Giants' Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos was a pure example of their opponent stealing victory from the jaws of defeat as they went from dominating the scoreboard through three quarters to seeing it slip away in a disastrous final frame to lose 33-32 to the Broncos in the Mile High City.
Of course, there were numerous factors involved in the buildup and then eventual defeat of New York in the final seconds of regulation, and no better way to review those players than looking back at Pro Football Focus's weekly grades for the Giants' roster as they try to digest and move on from a humiliating loss in their franchise's history.
Best Graded Giants Players
CB Cor'Dale Flott (89.7), DT Dexter Lawrence (83.0), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (75.9), OT Andrew Thomas (70.5), OLB Brian Burns (63.7)
Picking some of the best graded finishers on the Giants' roster was a little bit more complicated this time around, as those players' impacts were more scattered on PFF's order of actual overall grades for the game against Denver.
However, none should lead the discussion more than cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, who has been putting to rest the debate that started in training camp between him and Deonte Banks for the second perimeter cornerback role.
Flott has taken that job by the horns, with his latest outing being a whopping 81 defensive snaps in which he was nearly flawless in coverage. He recorded four tackles, including a stop, in those reps that led the whole defense on Sunday, and allowed just two catches on 10 targets for 19 yards.
Right behind Flott's day was the performance of defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who started to see some real impact against a less experienced interior on the Broncos' offensive line.
Lawrence saw 55 snaps and generated heavy pressures within them, leading to a team-high 89.7 pass rush grade and four overall pressures up the gut that gave the Broncos little time to execute their aerial attack in the first half.
Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had to face some tough company in the second and third levels of the Denver defense. However, he still recorded the best grade for an offensive player and any of the Giants' skilled position weapons.
He finished with a team-high six catches on 10 targets for 95 yards and was an important player in helping New York advance some of their early offensive drives and put them into scoring territory.
It's hard to ignore the results that the Giants' offensive front has been putting together now that they have left tackle Andrew Thomas back on the blindside. In five starts, Thomas has allowed just three total pressures to his name.
Against Denver's elite defensive front that loves to send pressures, that number was just one pressure for a 100% pass block efficiency score that was also shared with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.
As for Brian Burns, the proof of his amazing season lies in the fact that he now leads both the Giants and the NFL with nine sacks, sending some heat at Broncos quarterback Bo Nix all afternoon. Burns added two more sacks to his 2025 resume, along with an extra pressure and four stops in the run game that barely got going for the Broncos until down the stretch of the game.
Worst Graded Giants Players
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (37.1), CB Andru Phillips (40.9), ILB Darius Muasau (48.6), QB Jaxson Dart (49.1), S Dane Belton (49.4), OT Jermain Eluemunor (56.7)
On the other side of the equation, the Giants had some surprising names land on the list of worst-graded players from Sunday's brutal loss to the Broncos, and the lowest score started with outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Despite having a pretty solid outing in Week 6 against the Eagles, where he made some important pressures and stops in the run game to help the Giants steal their big win, he was a lot quieter in both categories in Denver. Thibodeaux saw 57 defensive snaps yet only recorded one tackle and zero pressures as he finished as the second-least efficient pass rusher on the team.
For all the praise that Dru Phillips earned last season for his valiant efforts as the slot corner, he was far from perfect against Denver.
After posting three strong coverage starts in Weeks 4 through 6, where he allowed no more than 24 yards of production against him, Phillips was an open door that the Broncos exploited down the stretch of their comeback. He gave up five catches for 86 yards and an average of 17.2 yards per catch, which was his worst number this season.
Muasau should be praised for how he has grown into a larger role for the Giants in his second season with the franchise, but he wasn't great at slowing down the Broncos' ground game when he needed to.
Muasau played in 72 defensive snaps and had his second game this season without any pressures or run stops at the line of scrimmage while allowing three catches on five targets.
Seeing Dart's name on the worst grades list was the first real surprise, as without another one of his confident and unrelenting performances under center, the Giants wouldn't have been in the winning position they found themselves in for three quarters of this contest against a scary Denver pass rush.
The Broncos sent all that they could at Dart to try to confuse him and make him second-guess his throws, but the rookie barely quivered at the sight of more complex pressure packages than what he had seen.
He set a season-high passing line with 15 completions for 283 yards (8.6 average) and four combined touchdowns, including the last one that came via his legs to temporarily give the Giants back the lead, 32-30, with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
What Dart was penalized for was his interception with about five minutes left in the final frame of regulation, with his team up 26-16, which started the Broncos' actual comeback.
The mishap placed the Broncos in very favorable territory, and they seized the opportunity with a short drive that cut the deficit to 26-23 on a touchdown pass to running back RJ Harvey.
Belton was a second surprise behind Dart, as the Giants' safety was another member of the secondary who came to play and made some huge stops in coverage to help the team build up their dominant affair.
He finished with six tackles and the Giants' best tackling grade of 87.4, with none being more impactful than the one he made on fourth down from their own three-yard line.
The Broncos were attempting to cap off a 13-play, 64-yard drive with six points in the end zone and chose to gamble for it on fourth down to get on the scoreboard.
Bo Nix tried to pitch a short pass to Courtland Sutton, who would sneak the ball into the endzone with a wall of blockers, but Belton would pick off their design well as he came flying into Sutton at the Giants' 2-yard line to salvage the 13-0 advantage and keep the Broncos out of the endzone.
Lastly, we mentioned Eluemunor as having a stout pass-blocking performance with his fellow offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas. Still, for some reason, PFF wasn't as agreeable with his overall day on the front lines.
Eluemunor won all 21 of his pass block opportunities in one-on-one matchups, yet he did see some struggles in setting the edge for the run game.
He was also penalized once during the contest for a pre-snap infraction, and those penalties have become a small issue for the veteran linemen who now hold seven on the season and five in the last three weeks.
