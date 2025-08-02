PFSN Continues to Beat Drum for NY Giants to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux
Should the New York Giants look to build for the future by stockpiling draft picks? If that’s the plan, the Giants’ ownership team is willing to allow general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll more time to mold rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The front office may have the option to prioritize next season and build for the future by exploring a trade of outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Pro Football & Sports Network suggested a possible training camp trade proposal with this idea in mind. The outlet suggested sending Thibodeaux to the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder.
But does it make sense? The main reason to keep the former fifth overall draft pick is because of the valuable depth he provides on the edge, which could potentially be a huge matchup disadvantage for opposing offenses next season.
Furthermore, Thibodeaux's trade value is considerably lower than the investment the Giants have already put into him. Dealing with the 24-year-old at this point might not be practical.
That being said, a second-round pick is nothing to scoff at, especially if Big Blue doesn’t decide to sign Thibodeaux to a contract extension. If New York does not think it can afford him, then maybe there is a world, albeit a very, very slim one, in which the organization moves him before the opening kickoff.
"The team would struggle to justify paying three premium defenders on the edge, especially with Thibodeaux needing a new contract after 2025 or 2026," PFSN said.
"While the Giants publicly deny trade talks, roster construction and coming extension considerations make a move possible.
"For the Giants, trading Thibodeaux would clear a $9.97 million cap hit in 2025 and $14.75 million in 2026, allowing them to gain the necessary draft capital as they reshape their roster."
Schoen has plenty to consider. Although this hypothetical transaction seems less practical from the Titans' standpoint, there could be merit to New York maximizing Thibodeaux's current return value rather than waiting to see how things transpire this season.
The former Oregon star has not blossomed into a star through his first three years in the NFL. Banking on an unknown talent to make the same difference as him is not as crazy as many fans may think. Ultimately, though, it would be tough to justify shipping him out before the season ends.
What Thibodeaux can still offer New York
When looking at what Thibodeaux does in a vacuum, he is a solid contributor who posted a rather underwhelming 69.0 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. However, his value is best measured alongside the entire edge rushing group.
With both Brian Burns and Abdul Carter in the mix, Thibodeaux should receive more favorable opportunities. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can keep offensive lines off balance by throwing a variety of looks at them, and No. 5 could capitalize.
Moreover, it is uncertain how Thibodeaux would have concluded the 2024-25 campaign if he had not been sidelined for a month and a half due to a wrist injury. The two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 selection recorded five and a half sacks and eight tackles for loss in 12 games.
New York picked up the fifth-year option in Thibodeaux's rookie contract, which means it has two more seasons to assess his progress. If the G-men trade him before a possible eruption, then co-owner John Mara may have even more trouble sleeping. But it could also be risky to wait, especially if he stagnates.
The fan base can debate these two options, but it appears unlikely the Giants will part ways with Thibodeaux this year. Earlier this summer, we entertained a pre-draft trade, but now that the team has a potential long-term starting quarterback in Jaxson Dart, there is less of a need to stack assets.
Perhaps Big Blue should trust the young players already on its roster. The upside of keeping Thibodeaux and rolling out a deep and versatile pass-rushing unit may be too high to pass up.
This young outside linebacker is the first player Schoen drafted, and the fourth-year general manager might want to see that through.
