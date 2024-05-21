Ranking the Giants 2024 Opponents from Worst to First
The New York Giants are tied for the sixth-hardest schedule among teams in 2024, not exactly great news for a team coming off a 6-11 campaign in 2023 in which they scraped together wins against teams like the Patriots, Commanders, and Cardinals while logging an impressive victory at home against the Green Bay Packers.
It's a new year, and while many are not optimistic about the team heading into this season, the Giants could potentially come out and surprise everyone as they did in 2022. With that said, let’s rank the perceived difficulty of every Giants opponent from easiest to hardest.
14. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers went 2-15 last season and would've had the number one pick in last month's draft. However, they traded their first-rounder to the Chicago Bears the year before so that the Panthers could land quarterback Bryce Young.
Unfortunately for Carolina, that big splash didn’t do them any good. But now, with Dave Canales as the head coach, there is hope that Carolina, who “host” the Giants in Munich, Germany, in Week 10, will have a better season.
13. Washington Commanders
Despite how poorly the Giants played last year, two of their six wins came against Washington. The Giants always seem to beat the Commanders one way or another every year.
Last year, Washington finished 4-13 and occupied last place in the NFC East. That got them the No. 2 overall pick and quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders look better on paper, but they're still near the bottom of the list regarding Giants opponents. They'll meet in Weeks 2 and 9.
12. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons had a solid offseason, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a monster $180 million deal. Then, they drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, something of a surprise move after their investment in Cousins.
Regardless, the Falcons have a good veteran to pair with their elite lineup of offensive weapons. Their defense still needs work, so they're low on our list.
The Giants won't see the Falcons until Week 15 in Atlanta.
11. Minnesota Vikings
It's been 16 months since the Giants defeated Minnesota 31-24 in the Wild Card game.
Since then, both teams had an underwhelming 2023, filled with injuries. The Vikings lost Cousins in free agency and now have a quarterback room of Sam Darnold and No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings, who open the 2024 season against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, have a good roster, highlighted by star wideout Justin Jefferson, but their defense still has questions.
10. New Orleans Saints
The Giants and Saints met last season, with New Orleans coming out victorious 24-6. They still have Derek Carr at the helm, with Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave highlighting the skill positions.
The Saints selected tackle Tailese Fuaga at No. 14 overall to help bolster their offensive line. Their defense, led by Cam Jordan and Demario Davis, is also solid. The Giants and Saints will meet at MetLife Stadium in Week 14.
9. Indianapolis Colts
The Giants and Colts last met in Week 17 of 2022, with New York demolishing them 38-10 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
The two teams will meet in Week 17, again at MetLife Stadium. This time, the Colts will be led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who hopes to take down the Giants.
8. Seattle Seahawks
The Giants haven't had great luck against the Seahawks over the last two years, dropping both games. They were routed 24-3 at home on Monday Night Football, an embarrassing display that left fans shocked at the product on the field.
One-time Giants backup quarterback Geno Smith and the trio of wideouts D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett will look to make it three straight against the Giants in Week 5.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are still looking to spark their lackluster offense. They signed quarterback Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields, replacing Kenny Pickett as their quarterback.
They also have budding star wideout George Pickens, who is looking for a quarterback to throw him the ball and have a stacked defense led by star pass rusher T.J. Watt. The Giants will head to Pittsburgh for a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 8.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are coming off of a 9-8 season and are the defending NFC South champions. They also cared for the Eagles in the Wild Card game, an occurrence that undoubtedly made many Giants fans happy.
The resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield has seemingly been a good fit, as the Bucs rewarded him with a three-year, $115 million extension. They also retained star wideout Mike Evans and a secondary highlighted by safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Giants and Bucs haven't met since 2021, when Tampa Bay destroyed them 30-10. Set for a Week 12 meeting, the Giants will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Bucs.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals had a rough 2023 season that saw quarterback Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending wrist injury. Assuming they're healthy in 2024, the Bengals should get back to being one of the stronger teams in the AFC.
Their defense has played lights out, and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are still on the roster to catch passes from Burrow. The Giants will host the Bengals in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football.
4. Cleveland Browns
The Browns are a dangerous team. Despite all of their quarterback injuries last year, they were able to overcome that and win 11 games.
They have a stellar offensive line, a wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore, and an incredible defense led by Myles Garrett. The Giants and Browns meet in Week 3 in Cleveland, which marks the start of a challenging stretch for the Giants.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Giants split their matchups with the Eagles last season, barely losing in Week 16 and winning in Week 18. This year, they'll see the Eagles earlier than usual for a home date in Week 7.
That'll be Saquon Barkley's first regular-season game on the MetLife stadium turf as a member of the Eagles, with whom he signed during free agency. The Eagles re-tooled in the secondary and are looking to rebound from a second-half collapse in 2023.
The Giants and Eagles will also meet in Week 18.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Giants are 3-13 in their last 16 meetings against Dallas, so we have Dallas so high on our list.
The Giants have also been unable to beat Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott holds a 12-2 career record against the Giants, in which he’s completed 300 of 466 (64.3 percent) for 3,694 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The Giants will face the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 and then travel to Dallas in Week 13 for a Thanksgiving Day matchup.
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Giants defeated the Ravens in their last meeting in 2022 at home. It was certainly an underdog victory that most did not expect them to win.
The Ravens, led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, will visit MetLife Stadium in Week 15. Their top-ranked rushing offense from last season has added two-time NFL rushing yardage leader Derrick Henry, giving the Ravens yet another player likely to create headaches for new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen in his game planning.