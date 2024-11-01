Ranking Top Giants Trade Candidates Ahead of Deadline
The New York Giants are 2-6, and barring a run starting this weekend against the Washington Commanders, the odds of them salvaging the season aren’t very promising.
And if the Giants season continues to go downhill, that increases the likelihood of general manager Joe Schoen looking to start thinking ahead to next year in terms of draft capital, especially should the Giants be looking to acquire a quarterback, which seems to be the popular opinion these days.
New York, per Tankathon, is set to have eight draft picks, including at least three in the top 100. Among the eight draft picks is a fifth-rounder from Seattle to complete the Leonard Williams trade and a projected fourth-round compensatory pick for losing safety Xavier McKinney in free agency.
But if the Giants want a quarterback, they’re likely going to need more assets, allowing them to address some other needs such as cornerback and interior defensive line. That said, here’s a look at the three most frequently mentioned trade candidates, their likelihood of being moved, and where they could be moved.
OT Evan Neal (Low)
The former No.7 overall pick has been a forgotten man on this Giants team. Despite being active for every game this season, Neal has played in just one snap, which is coming last week on special teams.
It speaks volumes that Neal, who did have a setback in the spring after going through ankle surgery, can’t move up on the depth chart. It also speaks volumes that the Giants coaches right now are limiting him to right tackle, where they want to see progress, before even thinking of moving him to the left side, where he played in college and where the Giants have a glaring need at left tackle thanks to the Andrew Thomas injury.
The Giants are unlikely to exercise Neal’s option year, which means next year will be it for him. And if he’s not in the long-term plans to where he can’t even get on the field for special teams snaps, why continue to carry him on the roster?
With all that said, Neal hasn’t put enough good film out there to where an interested team might be willing to part with anything more than a conditional draft pick. And that’s a shame because teams around the league require offensive line help at this point in the season. If Neal can’t fetch at least a higher Day 3 pick or a Day 2 pick, the likelihood of him being moved isn’t very high.
WR Darius Slayton (Medium)
Slayton's name has been thrown around in trade rumors for multiple seasons, but especially this year, given rookie Malik Nabers' arrival. Slayton, who has led the Giants in receiving yards in four of the last five years, is a very good receiver who blocks well and can get open for the deep ball.
The Giants' problem is that before they can think about moving Slayton, they have to get Jalin Hyatt, who competed with Slayton this summer, up to speed. Hyatt has appeared in just 165 snaps on offense this year, three coming last week against Pittsburgh.
He’s been targeted eight times but has just one reception for six yards and one yard after the catch. He has one drop among his targets and is zero for two in the contested catch department.
Slayton would likely draw a decent pick in a trade, but the problem is that other receivers believed to be on the market ahead of him who might draw more, such as Cooper Kupp of the Rams and Mike Williams of the Jets, might draw more.
The Giants, remember, adjusted Slayton’s contract before the start of the season to give him a little more financial security this year. But as far as bringing him back after this season, it seems unlikely to happen, as Slayton should command attention on the free agency market, but not to the point where he’s likely to be paid like a No. 1 receiver.
That said, the Giants do like Slayton for his attitude and veteran leadership, so while moving him would make sense if the right offer is there, it would be surprising if he is traded.
EdgeAzeez Ojulari (Very High)
Of all the Giants' trade possibilities, Azeez Ojulari makes the most sense. The second-round pick in the 2021 draft has always had the talent, but his health history has been rotten.
But this year, despite having had his reps cut back due to Brian Burns’s arrival, he’s been able to stay healthy. Since stepping into the starting lineup due to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s wrist injury, Ojuari has been extremely productive, recording five sacks over the last three weeks.
Teams have shown they’re willing to spend for a quality pass rusher, and Ojualri’s tape has no doubt raised awareness of his stock among teams such as the Lions and Falcons, both of whom need pass-rushing help. The question for the Giants is whether they can afford to move Ojulari now if Thibodeaux, currently on IR, isn’t ready.
What the Giants do here will reveal a lot regarding Thibodeaux’s status. The hope is for Thibodeaux to be ready after the bye. If that’s the case, the Giants could get by for a week with Tomon Fox if needed, thus making a trade of Ojulari even more possible.
And if the Giants, who remember got a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder for Leonard Williams a couple of years ago, can get a similar or better deal for Ojulari from a team in need of a pass rusher, they’d be foolish not to take it.