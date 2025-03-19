Three Remaining Free Agents Giants Should Consider
New York Giants general manager Joe Schon has improved the roster since the start of free agency but still has a ways to go.
Schoen, who, along with head coach Brian Dabboll, entered this offseason on the hot seat, has made crucial signings to upgrade the roster. Safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo were brought in to solidify the secondary, while Chauncey Golston and Roy Robertson-Harris were added to the defensive line.
Darius Slayton also re-signed with the Giants to prevent another hole from opening up on the roster. Schoen also addressed the offensive line by adding tackles Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III.
The Giants still have plenty of question marks surrounding their team, including at quarterback, but there are many options left in free agency to help shape the roster.
The Giants brought back Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games last year and could have Evan Neal cross-train to become a guard. However, if they signed Schreff, it would allow them to have more options on the line in case of injuries.
Scherff, who has drawn interest from the Eagles, has started in all 17 games in the last three seasons. He did not allow a single sack in 592 pass-blocking snaps this season and just 17 total pressures. He also finished 19th out of 135 eligible tackles with a pass-blocking grade of 74.5 this season, according to PFF.
At 33, the five-time Pro Bowler isn't a long-term option at guard but would solve any offensive line worries. Scherff would not break the bank either. He has a projected market value of $6.7 million and should receive a short-term deal. It would also allow the Giants to target a young guard in the later rounds of the draft to develop.
Stefon Diggs, WR
After re-signing Slayton, another wide receiver isn't a glaring need for the Giants, but Diggs would elevate the unit and provide another weapon for the next quarterback.
The four-time Pro Bowler is already familiar with the offensive scheme, having spent two seasons with Dabboll in Buffalo.
Under Dabboll as the offensive coordinator, Diggs, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Bills and the Chiefs, became one of the best receivers in the league.
Before suffering a season-ending ACL injury last season, he recorded six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards and never caught less than six touchdowns in a season in that stretch.
Last season with the Texans, Diggs recorded just 47 receptions, 496 yards, and three touchdowns in eight games before his injury.
He currently has a market value of $13.7 million annually, according to Spotrac. However, he will be 32 next season and may not be back in time for Week 1. He could receive a contract below his market value.
Teven Jenkins, G
Jenkins started in 14 games for the Chicago Bears and allowed a career-low 3.7% pressure rate last season. He finished 18th amongst guards with a 75.4 overall PFF grade, 15th with a 75.8 pass-blocking grade, and allowed just four sacks and 17 pressures.
Jenkins is solid when healthy and would improve the line, but he has never played in a full season in four years in the league. His 14 games last season were a career-high, as he has missed 23 games throughout his career.
Jenkins, who was last linked to Seattle, would cost more than Scherff and might want a multi-year deal. Spotrac projects him to receive up to $10 million annually and could receive a three-year contract. However, Jenkins is just 27 years old.