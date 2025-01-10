Should Giants Should Pursue This Pending Free Agent Quarterback?
The New York Giants’ struggles at quarterback this season have been well-documented.
While the upcoming draft presents a few opportunities to rectify that, the likelihood of both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders being off the board by the time the Giants pick at No. 3 complicates matters.
In all likelihood, the Giants will get a veteran bridge quarterback regardless of what happens in the days leading up to the draft, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes that veteran bridge quarterback should be Justin Fields, currently with the Steelers but set to be an unrestricted free agent.
Fields, who lost the starting job to Russell Wilson, has shown some hints of being an acceptable starting quarterback. In his first three games, the former first-round pick by the Chicago Bears earned an 81.0 PFF passing grade, throwing just one interception.
But his play began to head south as he went on to have six turnover-worthy plays before eventually being replaced by Wilson.
With a fresh start and in the Giants offense, Fields, an athletic quarterback, could thrive.
One could argue that his running ability overshadows some passing inconsistencies. He graded no lower than 72.3 in PFF rushing throughout his four-year NFL career, rushing for 289 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per rush in the 2024 season.
His dual-threat capabilities would immediately upgrade the Giants' current options if they don't select a first-round quarterback in the draft.
In his six games played for the Steelers, Fields completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, averaging 6.75 yards per pass.
When comparing these numbers to Drew Lock, who has played eight games this season and completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions, Fields clearly emerges as the superior option.
For the Giants, Fields could represent a cost-effective stopgap solution that arguably has all the traits the Giants need under center: a winning mindset, pocket mobility, and confidence.
The organization’s current quarterback situation has shown little promise for short—and long-term success. Adding Fields would allow the Giants to be competitive again while continuing to evaluate their options for the future.
Still, the signing would not come without risks. Fields has struggled with decision-making and ball security throughout his NFL career, and his late-season performance in Pittsburgh suggests those issues may persist.
Additionally, bringing in a bridge quarterback like Fields might only serve as a temporary fix, potentially delaying the development of a long-term solution for the position. Given the current state of the Giants’ quarterback room, the benefits could outweigh the risks while offering some hope for the offense.
The Giants’ decision will ultimately hinge on their draft strategy. If Ward and Sanders are both off the board, Fields could provide a low-risk, high-reward option to keep the team competitive in the short term—and who knows, maybe Fields and Brian Daboll click, and he has his Baker Mayfield-esque season.
While Fields may not be the franchise quarterback of the future, he could provide the team with much-needed breathing room—and some wins—as they continue their rebuild. For a team desperate to turn the page at quarterback, Fields might just be worth the gamble.