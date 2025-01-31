Giants Country

This Team Predicted as Landing Spot for Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari

If the Giants plan to move on from Azeez Ojulari, this team could be interested in his services and opines one report.

Patricia Traina

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) celebrates after making a sack on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
/ Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is among the latest pending New York Giants free agents who were either Day 1 or Day 2 draft picks and will not get a second contract from the team.

Ojulari, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, has shown flashes of being everything the Giants thought he might become over his four-year career. 

However, the 25–year–old has struggled to stay healthy on the field, a major factor that will probably discourage Giants general manager Joe Schoen from offering the former Georgia edge rusher a second contract.

But don’t feel bad for Ojulari if he doesn’t re-sign with the Giants. Young pass rushers with 22 career sacks despite missing 22 career games throughout his rookie campaign don’t grow on trees. 

Ojualri, who reportedly drew trade consideration last year, should be in demand for a team willing to gamble on his talent.   

One such team that could be looking for pass-rushing help once free agency opens is the New England Patriots. The Patriots lead the league in cap space and are predicted to pursue Ojulari, opines Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

“If Ojulari does hit the market, the Patriots loom as potential suitors,” Knox said. “They traded pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche this past season and need to significantly bolster a pass rush that produced a mere 28 sacks in 2024,” Knox wrote.

What’s interesting about this year’s free-agent edge rusher class is it's stacked. Besides Ojualri, Khalil Mack, Haason Reddick, Matthew Judon, Josh Sweat, and DeMarcus Lawrence are among those edge rushers currently set to hit free agency. 

Unlike those older, more established veterans, Spotrac projects Ojulari’s next contract to be a reasonable $7.6 million per season based on a two-year, $15.133 million deal, most likely because of his career injury issues. 

It might be worth it for a team to take a flier on Ojulari, hoping their strength and conditioning program can keep him on the field closer to a full season.

