Giants Land DL Chauncey Golston from Cowboys

The Giants' defensive line just got a lot better.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) celebrates with Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) after batting down a pass against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) celebrates with Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) after batting down a pass against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The New York Giants capped a busy Day 1 of the free agency negotiating period by agreeing to terms with another player whom they hope will become a key piece on their defensive line and, in the process, weaken a division rival.

That player is Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston, who late Monday evening agreed to terms with the Giants on what the NFL Network has agreed to terms on a three-year, $19.5 million deal, of which Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported 66% is guaranteed

Golston is a defensive end who can also play inside on pass-rushing downs, similar to how the Giants once deployed Justin Tuck years ago. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 draft (pick No. 84 overall) out of Iowa. 

The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder has appeared in 64 games with 16 starts and has 135 career tackles (68 solo), eight tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and seven sacks over his four years in the league so far.

Last season, Golston saw his most extensive action to date. He started in 13 of the 17 games he played and recorded career highs in sacks (5.5) and tackles (56). 

Golston has also recorded 91 career pressures and 65 stops. He figures to line up next to Dexter Lawrence II during passing downs to help push the pocket. 

