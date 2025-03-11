Giants Land DL Chauncey Golston from Cowboys
The New York Giants capped a busy Day 1 of the free agency negotiating period by agreeing to terms with another player whom they hope will become a key piece on their defensive line and, in the process, weaken a division rival.
That player is Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston, who late Monday evening agreed to terms with the Giants on what the NFL Network has agreed to terms on a three-year, $19.5 million deal, of which Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported 66% is guaranteed.
Golston is a defensive end who can also play inside on pass-rushing downs, similar to how the Giants once deployed Justin Tuck years ago. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 draft (pick No. 84 overall) out of Iowa.
The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder has appeared in 64 games with 16 starts and has 135 career tackles (68 solo), eight tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and seven sacks over his four years in the league so far.
Last season, Golston saw his most extensive action to date. He started in 13 of the 17 games he played and recorded career highs in sacks (5.5) and tackles (56).
Golston has also recorded 91 career pressures and 65 stops. He figures to line up next to Dexter Lawrence II during passing downs to help push the pocket.
Complete Giants Free Agency Coverage
- Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
- Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
- Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
- Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter
- Giants Re-sign QB Tommy DeVito
- Report: Giants Agree to Terms with ex-Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo
- Giants Boost D-Line Depth by Adding Roy Robertson-Harris
- Surprise! Giants Re-sign Receiver Darius Slayton
- Giants Add Special Teams Dynamo Chris Board
- Giants CB Paulson Adebo: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
- What New York Giants Are Getting in IDL Roy Robertson-Harris