Top Matchup in NY Giants-Denver Broncos Features Two Premier Players
Following the New York Giants' tremendous performance versus the Philadelphia Eagles on the Week 6 edition of Thursday Night Football, Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart, and Brian Burns were all deservedly swimming in praise.
But one must not forget about the rock in the trenches, as sixth-year left tackle Andrew Thomas continues to be one of this team's most important players. His return from a significant foot injury has correlated with winning football.
If Big Blue is going to upset the Denver Broncos this Sunday, he will need to stay in top form because the man that will be staring at him is an absolute menace.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with 8.0 sacks and anchors a defense that ranks second in points per game allowed (15.8) and yards per game allowed (254.2).
Denver obviously boasts several playmakers, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, but Thomas versus Bonitto is our pick for the top matchup of this inter-conference clash.
New York will probably not be able to run its offense to full effect unless it wins this battle on the line. If Thomas succeeds against a certified game-wrecker on the road and in the high altitude, he should be firmly under the spotlight from hereon out.
Giants need Thomas to stand tall in Week 7
Since Thomas made his 2025 season debut in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he has noticeably elevated the squad's perennially fragile offensive line. He has not surrendered a single sack or committed a single penalty in 246 offensive snaps, while also giving up just two pressures.
It is only a matter of time before the 2022 Second-Team All-Pro earns serious consideration for the NFL's inaugural Protector of the Year Award. His claim for that title grows stronger every time Dart and Skattebo thrive on the gridiron.
Thomas has 83.5 and 76.2 grades in pass-blocking and run blocking, respectively, per PFF, making him arguably the most valuable component of this squad's offense. If he can maintain that balance in Denver, both Dart and Skattebo should have chances to punish the Broncos' elite defense.
The 26-year-old must bring his best, though. There is little room for error when squaring off against Bonitto.
In addition to being the current sacks leader (Brian Burns is right behind him with 7.0), the 2022 second-round draft pick has posted 29 total pressures, seven tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits.
Thomas will have to frustrate Bonitto, thereby giving New York's extolled rookie offensive duo enough time to react to the action and finish the play. If Thomas can keep his quarterback’s blind side unburdened, the mobile signal-caller could potentially hurt the Broncos with his athleticism.
Thomas surely understands as much heading into his showdown with Bonitto. He has been excellent so far, but winning this one-on-one matchup would provide indisputable proof that No. 78 is all the way back.
