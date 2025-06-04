Two Giants Defenders Ranked in PFF's Top 20 at Their Position
The worst thing someone can say about the New York Giants is that they lack an identity. The franchise had long been synonymous with hard-hitting defense and incredible toughness, characteristics that legends like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, and Harry Carson embodied with the utmost pride.
Big Blue lost its way for a while, though. Yes, the organization still prioritized defensive talent, selecting defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round of the NFL Drafts (2019 and 2022, respectively), but the front seven was missing the wallop that used to make opposing quarterbacks flinch.
Recognizing that a shake-up was needed, general manager Joe Schoen traded a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder (also swapped 2024 fifth-round picks) to acquire outside linebacker Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. The Giants then signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract extension, which they just restructured.
New York doubled down on its pass-rushing attack this offseason, taking full advantage of a wonderful opportunity that presented itself in the 2025 NFL Draft. Schoen snagged All-American edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3, fully committing to building what he hopes is the next great Giants defense.
Both Burns and Carter are receiving ample acknowledgment for their respective talents. In his top-32 edge defender rankings, Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus slotted the former in the No. 16 position and put the latter at No. 20.
If those projections hold for the 2025 season, New York will sit near the top in sacks, total pressures, and overall defensive excellence. Considering the uncertainty that still fills the quarterback room, a two-headed monster on the edge could be the team's most feasible route to success.
Brian Burns brings desperately-needed consistency to Giants' D-line
Because Burns did not receive his third Pro Bowl selection or record double-digit sacks, it is all too easy to downplay his impact last season. Make no mistake, the man they call “Spider-Man” came through for New York.
While the defense had its issues, Burns came as advertised. Despite a slow September, he finished with 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 42 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, and 61 total pressures in 17 games.
What is even more impressive, though, is that he posted those numbers while battling various injuries. Burns had already secured his big payday and could have opted to shut it down early when the squad plunged further into the abyss, but he admirably occupied the iron-man role for the 3-14 Giants.
If the 27-year-old can avoid lingering ailments during the 2025-26 campaign and use the D-Line's collective strength to his advantage, he could improve on last season's already notable 82.9 pass-rush grade and jump to the next tier of edge rushers.
If all goes well, however, Brian Burns will have plenty of help handling the pass-rush responsibilities.
How good will Abdul Carter be in his first NFL season?
There are multiple reasons to believe that Carter can thrive as a rookie. He played off-ball linebacker for two seasons at Penn State before becoming arguably the most complete defensive player in the country in 2024. He also boasts lethal explosiveness that should translate to the NFL.
While his 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame is smaller than most high-end pass-rushers, Carter is heavier than fellow former Nittany Lions star Micah Parsons. Many analysts compare the 21-year-old to the multi-time All-Pro.
Smith also has high expectations, judging by where he ranked him in his list. Carter accumulated 12 sacks last season, finishing just outside the top five in the FBS. He also posted 24 tackles for loss, which ranked first nationally, 43 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.
Carter's 92.4 pass-rush grade and 22.6 pass-rush win rate are the numbers that vault him into special prospect status, however. He can disrupt offenses at an eye-opening rate, a major reason why we already consider him to be one of the most indispensable members of the 2025 Giants.
Like Brian Burns, Abdul Carter oozes toughness and tenacity. They can terrorize quarterbacks from both ends and elevate New York's defense to a first-class status.
Smith gives these two pass-rushers huge praise, but there is an actual possibility they surpass his projections. That would be a frightening scenario for everyone who lines up on the opposite side of them.
