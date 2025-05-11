Two Giants Draft Picks Named "Perfect Fits" by NFL.com
The consensus is that the New York Giants made great value picks during the 2025 NFL Draft. Fourth-year general manager Joe Schoen seemingly let the board dictate what position group he would address, and the public feedback has been generally positive.
But do the rookies fit this team's specific vision? A talented player with an undefined role makes for a potentially ill-advised choice. While the onus will be on head coach Brian Daboll and his staff to incorporate the incoming class into the team, multiple rookies look like natural additions to the roster.
NFL.com analyst and writer Bucky Brooks, who played defensive back for four years in the NFL and later served as a scout for the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, identified two newcomers he believes are perfect fits on the Giants.
And they offer potential answers to New York's two biggest problem areas.
The Giants believe they have their next franchise QB
Brooks thinks former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart has a skill set that fits right in Daboll's wheelhouse. The 2022 Coach of the Year maximized the abilities of the last versatile quarterback he helped mold, and the results landed him his current job.
Perhaps Daboll can work his mojo once again, shaping the 21-year-old into a capable professional passer who can use his legs to extend plays and keep defenses off balance. Brooks sees the vision.
"Considering Brian Daboll's past work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, it is easy to see why the coach handpicked the Ole Miss standout as his future franchise quarterback in New York, trading back into the first round to make Dart the second signal-caller off the board," he writes on NFL.com.
"Though the 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback isn't a carbon copy of the league's reigning Most Valuable Player, he possesses the dual-threat skills to make Big Blue's offense pop with RPOs, designed quarterback runs and deep shots featured prominently on the call sheet."
In other words, Dart could open the Giants' offense in a way that fans have not seen in a long time. He completed more than 69 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards, which ranked third in the FBS, while throwing 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The First-Team All-SEC selection posted an 11.9 average depth of target (tied for sixth-best), exemplifying more arm strength than people may realize. With 495 rushing yards in 13 games, he was able to inflict damage with his legs as well. Besides his numbers and physical traits, Big Blue loves Dart's leadership style.
The No. 25 overall selection, which Joe Schoen acquired from the Houston Texans after trading this year's second (No. 34), a compensatory third-rounder (No. 99) and a 2026 third, may have secured a major piece of the team's future.
Jaxson Dart has a prime opportunity to hone his skills, glean more knowledge, and weed out some of his bad habits. This will likely entail making quicker reads and tightening up his throwing mechanics. Behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, his objective should be to develop and learn.
That anticipated scenario makes this an even more promising pairing. Dart is a long-term solution, though. Bucky Brooks expects another rookie to step in and contribute right away seamlessly.
Darius Alexander could give the Giants an extra punch on the D-Line
New York is not going anywhere without a competent starting QB, but one cannot look past the squad's glaring shortcomings on run defense. Ceding chunks of yards on the ground is a surefire way to lose momentum and play from behind. Schoen drafted someone he expects to help rectify that issue.
Third-round defensive tackle Darius Alexander had plenty of time to properly utilize his impressive frame and physicality, having played 58 games at Toledo during his college career. Brooks considers him an ideal candidate to play alongside one of the Giants' top stars.
"Credit general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for finding the perfect playmate for Dexter Lawrence at the point of attack," he writes. "Alexander’s size, strength, and athleticism should lead to a host of splash plays for the Giants as opponents devote double-teams to the monstrous Pro Bowler beside him."
"Though the 6-4, 305-pounder's collegiate sack production left something to be desired, his tools (arm length and agility) could help him emerge as a disruptive force on a front that features four pass-rushing demons (Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and fellow rookie Abdul Carter)."
Brooks paints a pretty picture. If Alexander can maintain steady footwork in the trenches, his sublime 90.3 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, and playmaking prowess should shine through in the Meadowlands.
Since New York allowed an unacceptable 136.2 yards per game in the 2024-25 campaign, there is a possibility the Second-Team All-MAC selection becomes one of its most impactful offseason additions.
The organization can hopefully position both Jaxson Dart and Darius Alexander for success, because at first glance, they possess the potential to become suitable Giants players for the foreseeable future.
